Report: Liverpool Closing In On Jude Bellingham & Enzo Fernandez Dealing Serious Blow To Real Madrid

Liverpool appear to be leading the race to sign the two young World Cup superstars.

Liverpool appear to be closing in on the signings of Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez according to a report.

The reputations of both young midfielders have gone from strength to strength during the World Cup with Bellingham helping England to the quarter-finals and Fernandez due to line up for Argentina in the semi-final against Croatia this evening.

Jude Bellingham IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Enzo Fernandez IMAGO / NurPhoto

There have been several reports over the past days linking Liverpool with a move for both players and Mundo Deportivo report that Real Madrid could be dealt a blow with the Reds close to sealing the transfer of both.

The Spanish outlet reports that 19-year-old Bellingham is the primary target for Los Blancos but believe that the news out of Germany suggests that Liverpool are winning the race and are willing to pay €150million for him .

It’s a similar story when it comes to 21-year-old Fernandez who is reported as being Real’s backup option should they fail to sign Bellingham.

They cite Argentina outlet La Capital and claim that Fernandez has already reached an agreement with Liverpool and there is also something in place between the two clubs.

View the original article to see embedded media.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst neither player is likely to be available until the Summer of 2023, there is no doubt that signing them would be transformative for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who are badly in need of a midfield revamp.

Questions remain however as to how realistic this really is and how Liverpool would fund the move for one or both of these players considering their huge price tags.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |