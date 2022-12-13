ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

traverseticker.com

TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Olive Barker

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
MANCELONA, MI
mibluesperspectives.com

Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving

Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Fundraiser To Assist With Funeral For Man Killed In Tragic Crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral expenses for a man killed in a tragic crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township on Monday. 33-year-old Richard Kraft of Alpena died after a semi-truck crossed the median and hit his truck head-on. He died on impact, along with the other driver. Kraft leaves behind his wife, Samantha. The couple just got married this past June, after being together for seven years.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?

Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
MICHIGAN STATE

