TC Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident
Authorities are looking for a driver who fled the scene of an accident at Interlochen Corners Thursday that killed a 31-year-old Traverse City man. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office deputies and Green Lake Township Fire and EMS were called to Interlochen Corners at 11:08pm Thursday in response to a rollover crash. Information gathered at the scene indicated a green Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on US-31 South was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on South Long Lake Road.
Police ID body found by waste disposal worker in Northern Michigan
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body found in Wexford County. According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Laken Marie Clark of Missaukee County was found dead around 11:30 a.m. in Wexford County’s Haring Township on Wednesday. She was found by a waste disposal...
Two Killed In Mancelona Collision
MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.
Divers pull car from Lake St. Clair, find body of 72-year-old Clinton Twp man
A dive team pulled a car from Lake St. Clair Friday morning and discovered the body of a 72-year-old man from Clinton Twp. Construction workers first noticed the submerged vehicle 30 feet out from the Harley Ensign boat launches.
Older Driver Safety: When It’s Time to Stop Driving
Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are aged 65 or older and that figure is rising. In fact, by 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older. Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect changes in vision, physical function and the ability to reason and remember.
Drunk Driver Leads Traverse City Police On Chase, Crashes Into Tree
A suspected drunk driver crashed her car after running from police in Traverse City overnight. City police say they tried to stop a driver on a routine traffic stop just after midnight, but she refused to pull over. Officers gave up the pursuit but spotted the driver again as she...
Buckley Man Arrested After Hit and Run at Interlochen Corners
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation has identified a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash. He was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and moving violation causing death. The...
A Message to Michigan Drivers That Refuse to Turn Off Their Bright Lights
There is nothing more annoying than blinding bright lights in your face while you're trying to drive at night. Is it just me or does it seem like fewer people these days are turning off their high beams for other drivers?. I don't know what's been going on lately but...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
California man in possession of heroin arrested in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A California man was arrested in St. Joseph County early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Riverwood Apartments located on West Main Street in Centreville on a report of a suspicious man, according to the investigation. Upon...
1 dead, multiple people injured, police investigating after Chesterfield Township crash
One person has died following a crash that injured multiple people at a 26 Mile Rd. intersection at Northern Macomb County. Police are still investigating.
15-year-old Abigail Jett disappeared from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
Missing teen located after disappearing from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
Update: Victim’s Name Released in Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Death Investigation
Update: 12/15/22 4:46 p.m. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old, Laken Marie Clark, of Missaukee County. The case continues to be under investigation. Original: 12/14/22 7:38 p.m. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after her body was found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in...
Fundraiser To Assist With Funeral For Man Killed In Tragic Crash
A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist with funeral expenses for a man killed in a tragic crash on US-23 in Green Oak Township on Monday. 33-year-old Richard Kraft of Alpena died after a semi-truck crossed the median and hit his truck head-on. He died on impact, along with the other driver. Kraft leaves behind his wife, Samantha. The couple just got married this past June, after being together for seven years.
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
Do You Need to Use Your Turn Signal While Using a Michigan Roundabout?
Roundabouts have been in Michigan for a while now. In fact, according to Sinas Dramis, the first roundabout was "built by the Oakland County Road Commission in 1996." However, despite the fact that roundabouts have been in Michigan for 26 years, drivers still seem to have no idea what to do sometimes. To the point where I've had drivers come at me head-on driving the wrong way on a roundabout...I guess they thought it'd be easier to cut across rather than go in a full circle. But I digress...
Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death of Unknown Woman Found in Haring Township
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found by a waste disposal employee in Haring Township Wednesday. At this time, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says there is no identification of the woman or her cause of death as they are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
