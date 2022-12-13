Read full article on original website
Woman Staying At Long Barn Home Arrested For Assault
Long Barn, CA – A glass jar allegedly used to hit another person in the head landed a house guest in handcuffs. A report of an assault by a Sonora woman staying at a home in the 26000 block of Janice Way, off Long Barn Road and south of Highway 108, brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a Long Barn area. When they arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim, deputies learned that an argument took place over some dirty dishes, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Ostoich.
CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged
SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
Reported Bar Fight Ends In Pursuit And Arrest
Sonora, CA– Sonora Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical fight in front of a downtown Sonora bar on Washington Street. The caller noted that one of the people in the fight could have a firearm. After the officers arrived, bystanders directed their attention to a gray 1996 Acura sedan. As officers attempted contact with the subjects inside the vehicle, the Accura fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect
PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600. Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other.
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 14. Troy Adam Walker, 58, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the King Road area of Loomis.
Attempted burglar spotted inside El Dorado Hills home
An El Dorado Hills resident encountered a burglar in their hallway Wednesday evening, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s logs show the incident occurred at a Tilden Drive home around 8:30 p.m. The suspect was described to be about 6 feet tall, but no other...
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
Man still on life support after Sacramento County arrest | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man on life support after Sacramento County deputies arrested him last week says doctors tell them he likely won't wake up. Sherrano Stingley’s family says deputies should have de-escalated the interaction before it led to Stingley going unconscious. It started as...
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative
Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery
LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson
PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims.
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
Arrest made after man found dead in abandoned Turlock building, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with the death of another man who appeared to have been assaulted and was found in an abandoned building in Turlock on Monday, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 14) Officers had received a tip that a...
Armed suspect shot, killed by deputy after 911 call by roommates in Waterford
WATERFORD -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one of their deputies shot and killed a man outside a Waterford home.Deputies were responding to a 9-1-1 call from people inside the home who said they were hiding from a roommate with gun.Dispatch audio recordings describe the scary scene unfolding inside this Waterford home:Dispatch: "...RP's roommate fired a gun off in the house...and they're unsure why."Deputy: "...if there's anyone else in the house can we get them out?"Dispatch: "RP's advising there's people in the home including the responsible ... four others are hiding in the RPs room ... and...
Turlock man arrested after body found in burned room
TURLOCK, Calif. — Multiple Stanislaus County agencies helped arrest a Turlock man who allegedly killed another man in an abandoned building, according to Turlock police. Turlock Police Department officers were called to the area of West Linwood Avenue and Ellerd Drive for a welfare check, Monday. The caller told officers a man may have been assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building.
Man arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to man who overdosed in gas station
PENRYN, Calif. — A man was arrested after allegedly selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed at a gas station near Auburn Dec. 3, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The department released surveillance footage from the 76 gas station in Penryn too as part of their "commitment...
San Luis Obispo police identify driver in crash that killed couple with ties to Modesto and Ceres
Police say 24-year-old Daniel Saligan Patricio lost control of his car, hitting the couple while they were walking their dog. Investigators say speed was likely a factor.
