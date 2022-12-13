Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Ithaca Woman arrested after vehicle theft Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police announced the arrest of an Ithaca woman on Friday following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on Thursday. According to Ithaca Police, Amanda Linderberry, 32, was found and arrested around 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of N. Plain Street in Ithaca.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman charged with 5 felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces five felonies in Cortland City Court next month. An investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services found that 38-year-old Tanesha Bennett lied about her residency and household composition. As a result, she received more than $5,700 in fraudulent benefits from January 2022 through October 2022. She is charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny, and three counts of offering a false instrument for filing. She was arraigned in Cortland City Court on her arrest date. She will reappear on January 18, 2023.
Man charged with Attempted Murder following Cortland shooting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Main Street, Cortland on Friday afternoon, December 16, according to the Cortland Police Department. Police say that 37-year-old Tyshawn Pittman was found hiding inside an apartment in the vicinity of the 100 block […]
cortlandvoice.com
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
Elmira man arrested on drug possession in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested in Bath after police say they located drugs in the man’s vehicle during a traffic stop. Police say that 32-year-old Richard C. Gildersleeve was arrested Wednesday after police conducted a traffic stop with him in the Super 8 parking lot in Bath. Gildersleeve is being […]
wxhc.com
Women Shot After Domestic Dispute In Downtown Cortland Apt
Around 1:30 pm this afternoon there was a heavy police response after a reported shooting in an apartment at 107 Main Street. Reports suggest that the victim knows the shooter and a domestic dispute is what led to the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation say Cortland City Police. City...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Michelle Simons
Michelle Simons is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of her probation. Simons was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Simons is 23 years old. Simons brown hair and eyes. Simons is 5’5″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The...
i100rocks.com
Cortland Police searching for person of interest in shooting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cortland City Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. They have the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid it. They’re asking residents to shelter in place until further notice. They’re...
Cortland woman charged with welfare fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Tanesha Bennett, 38 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
i100rocks.com
Possible threat to local schools no longer a concern, say authorities
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A few tense hours for schools in Cortland County Wednesday after reports of a possible threat. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says someone left a store yesterday in Cincinnatus and reportedly made a comment about a school shooting. Nearby school districts went into lockdown, including Dryden.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
Binghamton burglar sentenced to state prison
Today in Broome County Court, Frank Criscitello, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to three years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary.
i100rocks.com
Tioga County to host courses on EMS
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County will be teaching courses about EMS. You can learn about the roles of emergency medical technicians. The classes will be held on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in Owego. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services. A...
Man robbed at gunpoint in driveway of Clay home
Clay, N.Y. -- A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his home in Clay Tuesday afternoon, deputies said. Around 3:30 p.m., police received reports of a robbery at 1212 Allen Road in Clay, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Late-night dispute results in fight, assault charges
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after an argument over loud music turned violent around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Michael Meskill of the Ithaca Police Department announced that police were called to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute over loud music.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
cortlandvoice.com
Individuals arrested following disturbance in Cortland
Two individuals were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Homer Avenue in Cortland, according to a city police report. The report noted that Christopher J. Gleason, 32, was inside the residence and refused to “allow a female and a child to leave the residence,” while a disturbance was taking place inside.
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
Two Broome County drug dealers get jail time
Today in Broome County Court, two area drug dealers were sentenced to prison time.
Comments / 1