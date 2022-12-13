Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
netflixjunkie.com
Prince Philip Gave Astounding Caution to Maiden Kate Middleton to Prevent Her From Being Next Princess Diana
The heir to the throne, Prince William and his Princess Kate Middleton, are hailed as the cutest couple in the royal family. They are college sweethearts as they fell in love with each other in 2001 while attending St Andrew’s university. It took the Prince of Wales ten years to pop the big question and the couple was finally married in April 2011 in a grand royal ceremony.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix: William screamed at me during summit, says Harry
Prince Harry has described how "terrifying" it was to have his brother "scream and shout" at him when they met to discuss his and Meghan's future. In a Netflix series, Prince Harry says it was his decision, not Meghan's, to leave after plans for a half-in, half-out royal life were rejected during a family meeting at Sandringham.
BBC
Boris Becker: Former Wimbledon champion released after serving eight months of prison sentence
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
BBC
Solihull: Two brothers among boys who died after icy lake fall
Two young brothers and their cousin were three of the four boys who died when they plunged into an icy lake in the West Midlands. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. They were...
BBC
Harry and Meghan, the final episodes, in 60 seconds
Prince Harry exposes a royal rift with his brother the Prince of Wales in the last three episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond whizzes through the final three episodes in a minute. Video journalist: Alex Stanger.
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney ex feels 'lucky I still have my life'
A former partner of Jordan McSweeney, who was jailed for at least 38 years for murdering law graduate Zara Aleena, has described how she feels "lucky I still have my life" having been abused numerous times by him during their relationship. Samantha Bryan, 30, met McSweeney when she was 14...
BBC
Essex mother 'may go hungry' to save money to feed children
A single mother-of-four says she is having to consider whether or not to feed herself some nights so she has enough to feed her children, despite government energy subsidies saving £900 a year for a "typical" household. BBC Politics East has been looking at how price rises are hitting people and businesses.
BBC
Hospitals told to free up beds for ambulance strike
Hospitals should free up beds to prepare for "extensive disruption" caused by ambulance staff strikes in England, NHS bosses have urged. They said patients need to be safely discharged where possible to enable ambulance staff to hand over patients. Ambulance staff are to walk out on 21 and 28 December...
