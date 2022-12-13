Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KDRV
Ashland police say transient with machete made threat, stole, and resisted arrest
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police say today a transient is responsible for a death threat and robbery at an Albertson's store. Ashland Police Department (APD) says its officers needed a taser to arrest 58-year-old Jacques Norman Gerardy, listed as an Ashland area transient. APD says at approximately 10:37pm last night...
mybasin.com
MALE ARRESTED AFTER MENACING IN-N-OUT PATRONS
On December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:40 a.m. a Medford Police Officer in the area of In-N-Out Burger, located at 1970 Crater Lake Highway, heard an audible business alarm. Upon checking the area, Officers noted a broken window and a male inside the business. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda, was arrested and lodged at the Jackson County Jail on criminal mischief and trespass charges.
theashlandchronicle.com
Ashland Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
On December 13, 2022, at approximately 10:37 p.m. officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to Albertson’s, located at 2301 Ashland Street. The officers were responding to a report of a suspect who had threatened to kill a store employee as he stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store.
KDRV
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
KDRV
Bend police asking for Medford-area community's help in missing persons case
MEDFORD, Ore. – Right now, Bend police are asking for help from the Medford community in a missing persons case. Bend police say that 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar went missing between Tuesday, December 13, and Wednesday, December 14. She was found safe last night in Shady Cove. But, police...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/15 – Man Arrested After Menacing Medford In-N-Out Burger, Ashland Albertson’s Robbery Suspect Taken Into Custody
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:27 AM DEC. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM...
KTVZ
More details emerge about 2 black bears illegally shot and left in trees near Talent
TALENT, Ore. (KTVZ) — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed and found high in two pine trees this fall. Oregon State Police continue to seek information about the Oct. 29 case and are providing more details, in hopes of finding the perpetrators.
KDRV
Jackson County grand jury indicts couple for animal abuse and neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Jackson County couple today faces 16 counts of criminal charges involving animals. The Jackson County District Attorney's Office (JCDA) says a grand jury indicted Michael Hamilton and Debbie Hamilton yesterday. JCDA says the indictment involves an animal cruelty case with more than ten animals that...
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 39- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
KTVZ
USFWS offers $5,000 reward for info on illegal killing of gray wolf near Upper Klamath Lake
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) related to the death of a federally protected gray wolf in Klamath County. On October 6, a radio collared male gray wolf...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
KTVL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in bad weather
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says a person died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Klamath County. According to police, 53-year-old Jerri Vaughn of Klamath Falls was walking on the roadway at the intersection of Highway 39 and Fargo Street. Vaughn was wearing a green jacket and jeans and was not in a crosswalk when they were hit.
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/14 – Medford’s Foothill Road Widening Project To Start In 2023, Rogue River Elementary Shuts Down For The Week Due To Widespread Illness
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:18 PM DEC. 13, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM...
KDRV
Medford considers motel purchase and utility fee increase tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford is considering buying a motel and raising the City's Public Safety utility fee by $1.00. Medford's City Council is considering both matters tonight. The Medford City Council is considering a purchase of the Redwood Inn from local homeless service provider Rogue Retreat. It is also looking at adequate funding for Medford's public safety services which account for 64% of a projected $9.7-million deficit for the 2023-2025 biennium. Both topics are in the City Council's agenda list for its 6pm meeting tonight.
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
