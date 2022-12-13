Read full article on original website
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
mcindependentnews.com
Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County
Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station
A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims
WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
KDRV
Police say suspect in custody for stabbing at Riverside Park
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police say today they have an arrest for a a stabbing at Riverside Park. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its officers located and arrested 39-year-old Jason Castro as the stabbing suspect. GPPD says around 5:02pm December 9th, police responded to a reported...
‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest
Sheriff ends daytime patrols in Tehama, reflecting officer shortage throughout California and national trend. Law enforcement blames low pay and tougher regulations; lawmakers and civil rights advocates disagree.
Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls
On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lumber company settles lawsuits from fire that devastated Northern Californian town
An Oregon wood products manufacturer that operates a Northern California lumber mill linked to September’s deadly Mill Fire has reached settlement agreements with most of those who brought claims against the company, attorneys for the company and for fire victims said Tuesday. Roseburg Forest Products Co. in a news...
Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
Santa Barbara Edhat
State Fish & Wildlife Seeks Public Comment on Bees
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH – HWY 39- KLAMATH COUNTY
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
mymotherlode.com
Newly Released Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map Could Impact Insurance Costs
Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
2 California women arrested in Taylorsville on suspicion of multi-state theft spree
Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years
After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
KTVL
Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TJ Maxx parent company ordered to pay $2 million for hazardous waste dumping in multiple California counties
CALIFORNIA, USA — The parent company of TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshalls has been ordered by a state judge Friday to pay over $2 million for improperly disposing of hazardous waste in its California facilities. TJX, a Massachusetts-based retail company with over 300 locations across the California, was...
KDRV
Suspect arrested after breaking windows at In-N-Out, threatening customers with knife
MEDORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after breaking multiple windows of the In-N-Out restaurant and threatening customers with a knife. The Medford Police Department says 23-year-old Logan Carranza-Legarda was arrested early Wednesday morning after breaking a window and trespassing at the In-N-Out on Crater Lake Highway. Later...
KSBW.com
How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
