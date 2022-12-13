ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Missing man found dead near Mt. Shasta

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A Mount Shasta man who was reported missing earlier this month was found dead near Mt. Shasta, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found 69-year-old Steven Hobbs of Mount Shasta about 1 1/2 miles away from the Bunny Flat parking lot at Mt. Shasta.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
mcindependentnews.com

Women wanted with connection to Oregon murder arrested in Mineral County

Deputies from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women on Sunday that were wanted in connection with an Oregon murder. A 52-year-old man was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest while a Tillamook deputy was making routine visits to the state forest’s campsites, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. The deputy also found the man’s barking dog tied to a nearby tree.
MINERAL COUNTY, NV
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Roseburg reaches agreement in principle to settle majority of Mill Fire claims

WEED, Calif. -- Roseburg Forest Products has agreed in principle with four law firms representing the majority of claims to settle the families’ property losses, personal injuries, and wrongful death claims arising from the Sept. 2 Mill Fire. Pete Hillan, company spokesperson, told WoodworkingNetwork that "The settlement we announced...
WEED, CA
KDRV

Police say suspect in custody for stabbing at Riverside Park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police say today they have an arrest for a a stabbing at Riverside Park. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says its officers located and arrested 39-year-old Jason Castro as the stabbing suspect. GPPD says around 5:02pm December 9th, police responded to a reported...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Motel 6 Robbery Arrest Klamath Falls

On December 9, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Motel 6 on South 6th Street in Klamath Falls on a report of an individual that entered a hotel room and threatened guests with a firearm. Deputies arriving on scene learned that an individual,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon gray wolf killed illegally; $5,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for killing a male gray wolf in southwest Oregon. The GPS-collared wolf, known as OR 103, was found dead Oct. 6 near Upper Klamath Lake, about 70 miles west of Ashland. Gray wolves are federally protected and listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon, the federal agency said in a statement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

State Fish & Wildlife Seeks Public Comment on Bees

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mybasin.com

FATAL CRASH – HWY 39- KLAMATH COUNTY

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at approximately 6:28 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian collision at the intersection of Hwy 39 and Fargo St, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a white GMC Sierra, operated by Christina Mueller (22), of Klamath Falls, was traveling...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mymotherlode.com

Newly Released Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map Could Impact Insurance Costs

Sonora, CA – CAL Fire wants the public’s feedback on its new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map (FHSZ) that was just released and will also host 57 public hearings statewide. The last update to the map was in 2007. The new map reflects changes in fire hazards in unincorporated, rural areas. Overall, it shows increased fire hazards, reflecting California’s increase in wildfire occurrence and severity because of many factors, including a changing climate, according to CAL Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years

After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state. The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVL

Firefighters put out fire at marijuana warehouse

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says multiple units contained a fire near Rossanley Drive Wednesday morning. According to officials, the fire was at a marijuana warehouse. The fire was contained in a single room. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MEDFORD, OR
KSBW.com

How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.

