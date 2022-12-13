Prince Harry said it was “terrifying” to have his brother, Prince William, “scream and shout” at him during a meeting about the Sussexes splitting from the royal family. In the final installment of Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, he detailed asking for a “half in, half out” agreement, where he and his wife would have their own jobs but still do some work in support of the Queen. However, during a family meeting to discuss their options, “it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate.” While Harry insisted he never “blindsided” his grandmother...

2 DAYS AGO