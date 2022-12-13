Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle said she wasn't treated like a Black woman until she went to the UK where it was made an 'issue'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said that racism in the UK is a large part of the reason they chose to step away from royal life.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’
The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Elon Musk points to Volkswagen's Nazi links after Alyssa Milano swaps her Tesla for a VW over 'hate and white supremacy' on Twitter
The new Twitter owner was responding to a tweet from the actress who questioned advertisers continuing to use the platform amid hate speech.
‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban
Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’
The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
A private jet company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter, alleging it's trying to dodge a nearly $200,000 bill
The flights were booked ahead of Elon Musk's purchase and a Twitter exec said new management won't budge on its decision not to pay, the lawsuit said.
Prince Harry Has ‘Taken Millions of Dollars’ to ‘Throw His Family Under the Bus’ in New Netflix Documentary, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the news after Netflix released the trailer for their new documentary. One commentator believes Harry is trying to 'throw his family under the bus.'
'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
Harry says William screamed at him as the Queen looked on in new Netflix docuseries
Prince Harry said it was “terrifying” to have his brother, Prince William, “scream and shout” at him during a meeting about the Sussexes splitting from the royal family. In the final installment of Harry and Duchess Meghan’s Netflix docuseries, he detailed asking for a “half in, half out” agreement, where he and his wife would have their own jobs but still do some work in support of the Queen. However, during a family meeting to discuss their options, “it became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate.” While Harry insisted he never “blindsided” his grandmother...
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
Elon Musk should prepare for 'hundreds or even thousands' of arbitration cases, labor lawyer says
Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan says she's ready to wage an arbitration war against Musk, if necessary, on behalf of former Twitter employees.
BBC
Harry and Meghan Netflix: William screamed at me during summit, says Harry
Prince Harry has described how "terrifying" it was to have his brother "scream and shout" at him when they met to discuss his and Meghan's future. In a Netflix series, Prince Harry says it was his decision, not Meghan's, to leave after plans for a half-in, half-out royal life were rejected during a family meeting at Sandringham.
Elon Musk Is Now Promoting QAnon
On Monday night, Elon Musk tweeted an explicit encouragement to his 121 million followers to look into the QAnon conspiracy movement. “Follow [rabbit emoji],” Musk tweeted. Seemingly innocuous, “follow the white rabbit” is a line taken from Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that has since made multiple appearances in pop culture, most notably in the original Matrix film.
BBC
Netflix analysis: This time Harry and Meghan got personal
This time it's personal. Deeply personal. The Netflix trailers had hinted at explosive revelations about the monarchy, but in the end the final three episodes of the series had a different kind of impact. It was emotional rather than political. It was a battle between brothers, with an underlying sense...
