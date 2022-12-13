Read full article on original website
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Kate Winslet held breath under water for 7 minutes while filming 'Avatar' sequel
Tom Cruise may be known for doing his own stunts, but Kate Winslet is giving him a run for his money. In her commitment to preparing for her role in Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet set a new record for a person holding their breath for a film. She remained underwater for seven minutes and 15 seconds, beating Cruise's previous record, reported Total Film (though, it's unclear if there's an official record book for this unique category).
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Travolta: 'Stayin' Alive' almost didn't open 'Saturday Night Fever'
You can tell by the way he uses his walk that he's got no time to talk. Forty five years ago, John Travolta strutted down a Brooklyn sidewalk — and into movie history — in the iconic opening sequence of Saturday Night Fever. Premiering in theaters on Dec. 16, 1977, the disco blockbuster opened by blasting the Bee Gees anthem, "Stayin' Alive," and the combination of the band's music and Travolta's swagger catapulted the movie into the box office stratosphere.
Harrison Ford talks joining the 'Yellowstone' universe in '1923': 'I haven't played a character like this ever'
Harrison Ford isn't a rancher in real life, but he does own a home on the range. The Indiana Jones star and his wife, actress Calista Flockhart, spend much of their time on an 800-acre property outside of Jackson, Wyoming. "It's a former ranch," Ford tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I don't raise cattle on it, but I am the steward of that little chunk of nature and it's full of wildlife, streams and woods. I enjoy being there."
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'
Henry Cavill is officially hanging up the iconic red cape. The actor, who portrayed the DC Comics character Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League,” revealed Wednesday that he will not be reprising the superhero role in an Instagram post.
Don Johnson talks 'intoxicating' fame of 'Miami Vice,' Melanie Griffith collaborations, unsavory villains and more
Don Johnson never had to make a comeback. He never went anywhere. When he wasn’t on TV (Miami Vice’, the breakout role that made him the 80s “Mr. Cool”), he was in movies (working with ex Melanie Griffith in Paradise and Born Yesterday). When he wasn’t in movies (working with Mickey Rourke and Kevin Costner in Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man and Tin Cup), he was back on TV (Nash Bridges, his return to the same CBS Friday night time slot he had with Miami Vice).
