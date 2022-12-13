Read full article on original website
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Three injured during severe storms in Sharkey County
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Sharkey County deputies said neighbors were able to help get the man out of his home. He was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. Two other people […]
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
Popular restaurant chain opens another new Mississippi location
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Greenville.
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
