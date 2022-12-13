ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

CBS 42

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured during severe storms in Sharkey County

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Sharkey County deputies said neighbors were able to help get the man out of his home. He was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment. There’s no word on his condition. Two other people […]
SHARKEY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada. According to his sister, Riley left the home at...
GRENADA, MS
WREG

Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
CLARKSDALE, MS

