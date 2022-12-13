AG Shapiro Announces $38 Million Settlement With JUUL for Targeting PA Youth, Deceiving Consumers About E-Cig Safety

Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
lebtown.com
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $3.9M in security grant awards
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that around $3.9 million in funding was awarded to support security enhancement projects for 93 religious establishments and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. “While it’s a shame this...
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
Former Pa. nurse accused of diverting, using medication, falsifying records: report
According to WJAC, authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General say a former nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center is facing charges, and is accused of diverting and using medication while on the job, and falsifying patient records. An investigation into 47-year-old Elizabeth Buckins commenced in July because...
Fight for control of Pa. House rages on as Republicans move $51 million in state funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In late November, more than $51 million in Pennsylvania house funds was transferred from various accounts to a Republican-controlled account. House Democrats condemned the action, saying outgoing Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) was trying to undercut the office, of which they have already claimed control for the next legislative session.
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
School board in Pa. wants to ban teachers from advocating ‘social policy’ issues. ACLU fears it would target LGBTQ students
The Central Bucks school board is advancing a policy that would ban staff members from advocating to students about “partisan, political or social policy issues,” a proposal critics said would have a chilling effect on teachers. The policy — a revision of an earlier proposal put on hold...
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
explore venango
Penn State Trustees Heard University’s Diversity Plan in Secret 2021 Gathering
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Penn State President Eric Barron and members of the university’s Board of Trustees may have violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law in early 2021, according to a “confidential” document obtained by Spotlight PA. (Photo: The Penn State Board of Trustees’ website...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president
A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president. Jennifer Solot, a board member with the Upper Moreland School District, a suburb north of Philadelphia, made the comments during a Dec. 6 meeting after board members nominated two candidates for board president.
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
wpsu.org
PA's new Whole Home Repair program moving forward, but homeowners can’t apply for funds yet
Pennsylvania counties and other groups can begin to apply Monday to administer millions of dollars in funds for home repairs. The state's most recent budget allocated $125 million to the Whole Home Repairs program. The new program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed repairs...
ehn.org
Western Pennsylvania can meet its climate goals — if the region stops subsidizing natural gas
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania could meet ambitious climate goals and save billions of dollars by replacing natural gas with renewable energy sources, according to a new proposal. The plan, created by Strategen, a clean-energy consulting firm, details how 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties can transition to clean energy, which would...
Infection, patient falls cited as concerns in central PA hospitals. See safety grades
Here’s how central Pennsylvania hospitals performed in the latest safety ratings from watchdog group Leapfrog.
