AG Shapiro Announces $38 Million Settlement With JUUL for Targeting PA Youth, Deceiving Consumers About E-Cig Safety

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO