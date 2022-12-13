At a time when Philippine boxing could use some good news, Vincent Astrolabio is hoping to deliver some in the final major show of the year. In a year when all of the country’s world titleholders lost their belts, Astrolabio could set himself up for a world title opportunity for 2023 if he emerges victorious this Saturday night against Nikolai Potapov. The IBF bantamweight eliminator bout will take place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and will open up the Showtime Championship Boxing broadcast.

