The Ring Magazine
Welterweight Top-10ers Eimantas Stanionis and Vergil Ortiz Jr. to face off under Golden Boy banner
Golden Boy Promotions has secured the rights to promote a compelling fight between two of the top welterweights in boxing today. The Southern California-based company won the purse bid for Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Jr.with a winning offer of $2,300,000, which topped a $2,100,100 bid from TGB Promotions, the only other entity to submit a proposal at the World Boxing Association (WBA) convention at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The Ring Magazine
Fight Night Program – Week of December 15-21
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
The Ring Magazine
Rigondeaux conqueror Vincent Astrolabio could earn title shot with win in U.S. debut
At a time when Philippine boxing could use some good news, Vincent Astrolabio is hoping to deliver some in the final major show of the year. In a year when all of the country’s world titleholders lost their belts, Astrolabio could set himself up for a world title opportunity for 2023 if he emerges victorious this Saturday night against Nikolai Potapov. The IBF bantamweight eliminator bout will take place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, and will open up the Showtime Championship Boxing broadcast.
The Ring Magazine
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov enjoying the perks of victory, targeting Cordina next
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov shakes hands with Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali. (via Instagram) Rakhimov, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 130 pounds, is proud to be finally holding a world title after drawing with then-IBF ruler Joseph Diaz in February 2021. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a...
The Ring Magazine
Arslanbek Makhmudov stops Michael Wallisch in one; Femke Hermans derails Mary Spencer
Rising heavyweight Arslanbek Makhumdov stopped a fairly unwilling Michael Wallisch at the end of the first round at Centre Gervais Auto, in Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada, on Friday night. Makhmudov, 33, who was his unusual, imposing self throughout the introduction, got straight to business when the bell to begin the contest...
