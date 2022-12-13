Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Exclusive-Twitter to introduce new controls for ad placements -email
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will roll out new controls as soon as next week to let companies prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets containing certain keywords, the social media platform told advertisers in an email on Thursday.
dexerto.com
NELK Boys explain how YouTube strike stopped Andrew Tate interview being posted
The NELK Boys have explained why they were unable to upload their second FULL SEND Podcast with Andrew Tate to YouTube even though it is up everywhere else. As the NELK Boys have expanded beyond just YouTube pranks and hijinxs, they’ve built one of the biggest podcasts around with their FULL SEND show.
dexerto.com
Corinna Kopf reveals jaw-dropping amount of Twitch subs gifted in 2022
Social Media Influencer and streamer Corinna Kopf has revealed the jaw-dropping amount of Twitch subs she gifted throughout 2022. It’s finally December, which means Twitch has released its yearly recap which shows users a variety of stats — Including how many subs you gifted throughout the year. As...
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI announce Yugo Asuma’s graduation, effective immediately
NIJISANJI Noctyx member Yugo Asuma has graduated from the VTuber agency, effective immediately from December 14. The English star had not streamed for weeks, and was floating in and out of hiatus before the sudden announcement. Yugo Asuma was one of NIJISANJI’s breakout stars from Noctyx, the all-male group which,...
Digital Trends
Disney+ launches cheaper plan with ads — but not on Roku
The new advertising-based tier of Disney+ launches today. And while it’s not exactly the sort of thing that should demand a whole lot of explanation — it’s a little less expensive at $8 a month, but also has ads — there is one important thing that should be noted.
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
ComicBook
Netflix Boss Predicts More Ads Coming to Streamer
Netflix's first subscription plan with ads won't be its last, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Just one month after the formerly commercial-free streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-supported option for $6.99 per month, Netflix says it's likely to offer multiple ad plans to its customers. (Not all titles are available under the ad plan, which has between four-to-five minutes of unskippable advertisements per hour.) Netflix's current plans include Basic with ads, and three ad-free tiers: Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). But while delivering a keynote at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Sarandos said Netflix subscribers would eventually have more ad-supported options to choose from:
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
dexerto.com
How to silence notifications on iPhone
Notifications pinging in those tender moments? Fed up of being interrupted during a game or movie? Don’t fret, follow this quick guide. The iPhone has a few ways to turn off notifications, depending on how much you don’t want to be disturbed. As we’re all terminally online these...
dexerto.com
Aydan reveals he was banned on Twitch for “humping” gaming chair
Aydan has been banned for the first time on Twitch over what has been described as “sexually explicit conduct” and the Warzone 2 streamer has since revealed, explicitly, what happened for the platform to make that decision. The Warzone star was banned on December 12, issuing a statement...
International Disruptors: Isidoor Roebers And Lea Fels From Netflix Doc Series ‘Human Playground’ Producer Scenery Talk Banijay Tie-Up, Creative Business Models And Streaming
Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re talking with Isidoor Roebers and Lea Fels, partners at Dutch doc producer Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux that has served up artistic but commercial unscripted projects for everyone from local public broadcaster NPO to Netflix and Prime Video. Scenery has been one of the Benelux region’s most influential documentary producers for several years, and now it is moving beyond its core Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg operations and into the UK...
dexerto.com
Warzone star Nadia swiftly unbanned on Twitch after alleged doxing incident
Twitch streamer Nadia Amine, who has faced a multitude of allegations of hacking in Warzone in recent months, has been handed a ban on the Amazon-owned platform. Nadia shot to fame in 2022 when some ‘hackusation’ YouTubers started accusing her of cheating in the Call of Duty battle royale title, claiming that she uses wallhacks and aimbot among other things.
Ads disappear across the internet as Google Ad Manager briefly goes down
The outage may have been global, with users in Japan reporting issues with Google's ad service.
AOL Corp
Google merges Maps and Waze teams, says apps will remain separate
As part of recent cost-cutting measures, Google is planning to merge its Waze and Maps divisions, The Wall Street Journal has reported. The move is aimed at reducing duplicated work across the products, but Google said it will still keep the Waze and Maps apps separate. "Google remains deeply committed...
Nearly 1 In 4 Disney+ Subscribers In U.S. Will Trade Down To Cheaper, Ad-Supported Tier When It Launches This Week, Kantar Research Finds
When Disney launches the ad-supported tier of Disney+ later this week, about one-quarter of current U.S. subscribers are expected to opt for the lower-cost version with ads, according to new research from Kantar. The firm, which conducted an online survey of streaming subscribers in the U.S. from September 5 to 24, found that about 23% of them would opt for the cheaper Disney+. About 46 million of the global tally of 164 million Disney+ subscribers are in the U.S. Starting Thursday, the price of Disney+ as a stand-alone will rise to $10.99 a month as the new ad-supported plan kicks in...
Netflix Boss Already Has Plans For How Its Ad-Based Subscriptions Will Change
Ted Sarandos explained that Netflix has some ideas for how the ad-based subscriptions will evolve.
And the Most-Searched Term on Google in 2022 Is…
It beat out searches for "Ukraine," "Queen Elizabeth passing," "elections results" and more.
dexerto.com
Logan Paul threatens Paddy Pimblett over “lies” in PRIME video
Logan Paul hit out at Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett after the UFC star made a video about PRIME that had some “misinformation” in it. When Logan Paul and KSI kickstarted their PRIME Hydration brand back in January of 2022, they probably didn’t expect to achieve the success they already have.
'Secret Room' in Couple's House Accessible Only via Ladder Stuns Internet
A video caption read: "I got over my anxiety of going up a ladder and just kept climbing. Finally, I'm up here with a small, cozy room with [a] beautiful view."
