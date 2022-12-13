Read full article on original website
Woman goes viral after claiming dead husband’s spirit visited their baby in the night
A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video of what she believes is her deceased husband comforting their sleeping child. As it’s gotten bigger and bigger over the last few years, TikTok has found itself covering pretty much every niche on the internet. It’s filled with content from all corners of the web, and it doesn’t take long to find what you’re into.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
xQc “fails horribly” after trying to teach his chat soda can trick
Canadian streamer xQc tried to prove to his live chat that tapping a can from all sides prevents carbonated drinks from overflowing. But his demonstration didn’t exactly go very well. Twitch star xQc is among the biggest online streamers in history, with tens of thousands of pairs of eyes...
iShowSpeed accused of “animal abuse” after IRL Zoo stream
YouTube star iShowSpeed is under fire once again following an IRL stream at the zoo, in which critics have slammed him for “animal abuse.”. iShowSpeed can certainly lay claim to the title of the fastest-growing streamer out there at the moment, with the 17-year-old experiencing explosive growth this past year.
Amouranth wants to make “Gamer Girl Bath Water” with 100 Thieves
Twitch star Amouranth wants to make a “Gamer Girl Bath Water” energy drink flavor with 100 Thieves’ newest company, Juvee. 100 Thieves launched Juvee, their very own energy drink, on October 4, 2022, and fans are loving it. First trademarked in 2021, Juvee is Matt ‘Nadeshot‘ Haag’s...
