They seem to be a no. There have been a lot of changes to the wrestling world this year and the biggest of them all seems to have been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. McMahon was accused of various relationships with women and paying them off using company funds. The shakeup was felt throughout the company as well as the wrestling world. McMahon had been the force in WWE for such a long time, though a recent report suggested that might be changing again. It just seems that some people are not pleased.

1 DAY AGO