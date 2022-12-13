Read full article on original website
She’s Missed: Backstage Reaction To Mandy Rose’s Surprise WWE Release
People are going to talk. There have been a lot of WWE roster moves throughout the year and some of them have been more than a bit surprising. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler leave out of nowhere and that was the case again earlier this week with a surprise release. It was enough of a surprise that it was going to get a reaction, and now we have the important ones.
Ouch: Wrestling Legend Slams SmackDown Star, Would Fire All But Two WWE Women
That would be extreme. Wrestling today is nothing close to what it was twenty years ago. The industry has completely changed with several aspects being nothing close to what it was before. This includes women’s wrestling, which has gone from little more than a side show to one of the focal points of WWE’s product. However, one wrestling legend has a certain thought process on modern WWE women’s wrestling and it’s rather different.
Catch You Later? WWE Star Hints She Might Be Leaving For A Bit
There’s the next step? WWE wrestlers appear on television on such a regular basis that eventually they are going to start feeling a bit stale. There are only so many ways to keep things fresh and sometimes one of the best ways is to have them go away for a bit. That seems to be the case with a current Monday Night Raw star, who is hinting at taking a break of her own.
BREAKING: Surprise Title Change Takes Place In NXT Main Event
And there it goes! Titles are some of the most important things in a wrestling promotion as holding a championship makes it clear that a wrestler is one of the biggest stars in a company. Having a bright, shiny title is about as clear of an indication as a fan can get that they should notice a wrestler. As a result, it means a lot when a title changes hands and that was the case this week.
Scarlett Competes At WWE Live Event
Fall and pray. This past weekend, Scarlett competed in a WWE ring for the first time on the main roster. She and Karrion Kross battled the team of Emma and Madcap Moss in a tag team match at a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia. You can see footage of...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Triple H is “Underwhelmed” by Returning WWE Stars
Perhaps not everyone knows how to play the game. According to a new report by WrestleVotes, Triple H has not been pleased with several of the talents that he brought back when he took over for Vince McMahon earlier this year. The report is as follows:. I’m told a handful...
Double Shot: WWE Files Trademarks For Return Of Classic Show (Kind Of)
Bring them back? WWE runs all kinds of special events in any given year, with the biggest being described as Premium Live Events. The company has several shows that are presented every single year, but you never know when something new is going to be added to the rotation. Now it seems that WWE might be planning to bring back a classic, but with something extra added on.
That’s Scary: Hangman Page Reveals How Messed Up He Was After Recent Concussion
That’s a scary thought. Injuries are the kind of things that you cannot avoid in wrestling as no matter how talented or experienced you are, there is always the chance of getting hurt. Certain injuries can be worse than others, with few being scarier than things happening to someone’s head. That was the case earlier this year, and now we know just how bad things might have been.
That’s A No: Backstage Reaction To Possible Vince McMahon Return (And It’s Not Happy)
They seem to be a no. There have been a lot of changes to the wrestling world this year and the biggest of them all seems to have been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. McMahon was accused of various relationships with women and paying them off using company funds. The shakeup was felt throughout the company as well as the wrestling world. McMahon had been the force in WWE for such a long time, though a recent report suggested that might be changing again. It just seems that some people are not pleased.
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
AEW Dynamite Results – December 14, 2022
It’s time for Winter Is Coming and in this case that means a pair of big matches. First up, we have the battle for the World Title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring with Ricky Starks challenging MJF. Other than that, it’s the fourth match in the best of seven series between the Elite and the Death Triangle. Let’s get to it.
WATCH: Wrestling Fans Make Roman Reigns Part Of Their Wedding Reception
That’s a high honor. Over nearly the last two and a half years, there has been no one in WWE close to the level of Roman Reigns. After winning the Universal Title in August 2020, Reigns is climbing the ranks of the longest World Champions in the company’s history. He has become one of the most dominant stars in the company’s history and now he is being acknowledged in another way.
