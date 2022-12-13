ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (14-11) meet the Philadelphia 76ers (14-12) Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Kings were dumped 112-99 by the New York Knicks Sunday in the 3rd game of a 6-game road trip. Sacramento has dropped 2 of the 3 games so far, with the lone victory a 106-95 win over the banged-up Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 76ers rolled up a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets last time out on Sunday, cashing against an 11-point number. After an 0-3 ATS skid from Nov. 30 – Dec. 5, Philly has cashed in each of the past 2 outings while the Over has hit in 4 straight.

Kings at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:35 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Kings +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | 76ers -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kings +5.5 (-110) | 76ers -5.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kings at 76ers key injuries

Kings

  • G De’Aaron Fox (foot) questionable

76ers

  • F Danuel House Jr. (foot) probable
  • G Tyrese Maxey (foot) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Kings at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 120, Kings 116

The 76ers (-210) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s a lot of risk without a lot of return. This should be a very close game, so save your money for other plays.

AVOID.

The KINGS +5.5 (-110) are the lean as the road trip continues — but go lightly.

Sacramento is an impressive 15-7-1 ATS in the past 23 games on the road while going 12-2 ATS in the past 14 games on a day of rest.

However, it’s a risky play as the 76ers have cashed in 9 consecutive games at home while going 10-4 ATS in the past 14 games overall.

OVER 228.5 (-110) is the best play on the board.

While the Under has dominated for the Kings lately, cashing in 4 of the past 5 games overall, it’s all about the Over for the Sixers who are scoring an average of 132.0 PPG in the previous 2 outings. That’s resulted in the Over hitting in 4 straight games while going 4-1 in the past 5 games at home for Philly.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

