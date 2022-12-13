Read full article on original website
3 brothers charged for defrauding government out of millions with fake farms
Three brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly swindling the government out of millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
Michael Avenatti given 14 year prison sentence for defrauding clients
Avenatti was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his clients and obstructing the Internal Revenue Service from collecting taxes.
A Former Theranos Executive Was Sentenced To Almost 13 Years In Prison For Defrauding Patients And Investors
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the ex-boyfriend of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to defraud and defrauding patients and investors with false and misleading statements about the company's blood-testing technology. Balwani, 57, who invested in the Silicon Valley startup...
The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill was indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud related to COVID relief loans
Joe Harding "fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain more than $150,000 in funds from the SBA," prosecutors alleged.
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud
A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Family Members React to Their Prison Sentences for Fraud
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's family members rallied around them after they each received prison sentences for fraud. Todd's son Kyle Chrisley took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 22, to share a cryptic response after their sentencing made headlines. "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge […]
BREAKING NEWS: Trump Organization Found Guilty Of All Charges In Tax Fraud Case
A criminal court jury in New York on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of all charges in a sweeping, 15-year tax fraud scheme that prosecutors said was orchestrated by top executives at the company. Jurors deliberated for just over a day before returning the guilty verdicts.
Todd & Julie Chrisley: Why They Received 12 & 7 Year Prison Sentences for Tax Fraud, Attorney Explains (Exclusive Interview)
Todd Chrisley, 53, is getting prepared to serve 12 years in federal prison after being convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, while his Chrisley Know Best reality star wife, Julie, 49, has been sentenced to serve only 7 years behind bars. After being delivered their sentences in a federal court in Georgia on Nov. 13, lawyers for the proud parents of Lindsie Chrisley, 33, Kyle,, 31, Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, have stated that they intend to appeal.
Former Theranos exec Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
SAN JOSE -- Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who along with former lover and business partner Elizabeth Holmes, swindled investors out of millions peddling bogus Theranos blood-testing technology, was sentenced Wednesday to just under years in prison.After a morning-long sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila determined Balwani's conviction called for federal prison sentence ranging from 11 years, 3 months -- the prison term given to Holmes last month -- to 14 years. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk asked Davila to sentence Balwani to the maximum because "white collar crime can and should be deterred." Meanwhile, Balwani's attorney, Jeff Coopersmith, asked...
