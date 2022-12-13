TEXARKANA COLLEGE TRUSTEES WELCOME NEW BOARD MEMBER TIFFANI NEAL AND APPROVE NEXT STEPS IN ESTABLISHMENT OF AVIATION MECHANICS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

Read full article on original website
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 16 & 17
We are getting closer to the big Christmas weekend, then the New Year celebrations, but this weekend there are some great things to do in Texarkana with you and your family. Listen to this post- On Saturday, December 16 it is the 9th Annual Santa Spring at the Ace of Clubs House in downtown Texarkana, kicking off at 8:00 am. After that at 9:00 am the “Christmas on Main” celebration begins at the Perot Theatre. There will be movies, Ice Skating, Vendors, and a whole lot of fun for everybody.
ketk.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
KLTV
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five...
KTBS
Location for Miller County 911 dispatch still undecided
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The fate of the location of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) dispatch operations hangs in the balance until January. That's when Miller County officials may learn if the current location at 409 Hazel St. in downtown Texarkana remains or will the 911 emergency call system be consolidated with 911 operations at the Bi-State Justice Center.
easttexasradio.com
MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)
Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
KSLA
Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Texarkana were busy Thursday, Dec. 15 bringing cheer to the young and old during an Angel Tree distribution. The former Pleasant Grove Elementary School cafeteria was filled with bags of toys and other items for families who signed up for assistance this holiday season.
Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves
Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
ktalnews.com
SWEPCO addressing power outages following storms
SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of destructive storms moved through the area Tuesday night. Read the full story here » https://trib.al/vvJ1vM2. SWEPCO addressing power outages following storms. SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Update: Found safe: Silver Alert issued for Howard County resident
Silver Alert – The Howard County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Howard County resident. Darrell Bailey was last seen leaving his home at 293 Shady Lake Road in Athens. Bailey was seen leaving in his pickup truck around 9 am on Wednesday, December 14.
KSLA
Sheriff: Mother & child dead after tornado destroys homes in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A mother and her son are dead and another woman is hurt in the wake of tornadic storms that blew through the area Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It’s really a sad, sad situation. And it’s one of the most unusual things I have ever seen,” Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
ktalnews.com
At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
menastar.com
2 reported missing, 1 hurt in south Caddo as storms blow through ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecasted, a line of storms pushed into the ArkLaTex Tuesday, bringing with it a string of watches and warnings. At one point, the Shreveport-Bossier City area was under a tornado warning with two confirmed tornadoes southwest of the city. In southwest Caddo Parish, two people are...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Fouke Lady Panthers defeat Mineral Springs 61-17
The Fouke Lady Panthers defeated Mineral Springs 61-17 in a girls varsity basketball game at Fouke Friday. The Lady Panthers were led by Nailah Zetrenne who scored 14 points. Allison Caudle pitched in with 9 points. Paige Attaway, Kendall Haworth, Kaylene Heflin, Laynie Richardson, Jacie Bishop all had 5 points. Fouke had 12 players score in the Win.
61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12
The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Nov. 20-26
• Brandon Stephens, of DeKalb, was arrested by Texas DPS officers on failure to appear for a motion to enforce ...
KTBS
GoFundMe started for South Caddo man who lost wife, child to tornado
KEITHVILLE, La. - A couple renting a home to a family in Keithville are bringing attention to efforts to help a man recover after the tragic death of his family, Tuesday night. James and Martha Matlock owned the property that Jamie Little was renting in south Caddo Parish when a...
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
18-year-old Jamauri Martavious Davis of Texarkana, Arkansas is now in police custody after turning himself in on Tuesday afternoon December 13 at approximately 3 PM. He was wanted for an active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, the...
txktoday.com
Man Steals Over 800 Gallons of Diesel from Skaggs
On Friday, December 9 Skaggs Country Store, located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX was the victim of a large scale fuel theft. According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office the suspect(s) targeted the store in the early hours of December 9th while the business was closed. Having technical knowledge of the electronic fuel pumping system, the suspect(s) bypassed the security measures and stole over 800 gallons of diesel fuel. The suspect(s) were utilizing a newer model Chevrolet truck and a large U-Haul moving van.
