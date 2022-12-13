ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

TEXARKANA COLLEGE TRUSTEES WELCOME NEW BOARD MEMBER TIFFANI NEAL AND APPROVE NEXT STEPS IN ESTABLISHMENT OF AVIATION MECHANICS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

By Robert DelGiorno
foxsportstexarkana.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 16 & 17

We are getting closer to the big Christmas weekend, then the New Year celebrations, but this weekend there are some great things to do in Texarkana with you and your family. Listen to this post- On Saturday, December 16 it is the 9th Annual Santa Spring at the Ace of Clubs House in downtown Texarkana, kicking off at 8:00 am. After that at 9:00 am the “Christmas on Main” celebration begins at the Perot Theatre. There will be movies, Ice Skating, Vendors, and a whole lot of fun for everybody.
TEXARKANA, TX
ketk.com

Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Location for Miller County 911 dispatch still undecided

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The fate of the location of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) dispatch operations hangs in the balance until January. That's when Miller County officials may learn if the current location at 409 Hazel St. in downtown Texarkana remains or will the 911 emergency call system be consolidated with 911 operations at the Bi-State Justice Center.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
easttexasradio.com

MPFD Report For Friday (Dec 16)

Thursday at 3:39, Mt Pleasant first responders worked a two-vehicle accident at 3768 on US 271 north with possible injuries. Also, a home caught fire around 10:00 Thursday night. It was at 659 on CR4825 and started in the kitchen.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSLA

Salvation Army of Texarkana gives Angel Tree gifts to children, elderly

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Volunteers with the Salvation Army of Texarkana were busy Thursday, Dec. 15 bringing cheer to the young and old during an Angel Tree distribution. The former Pleasant Grove Elementary School cafeteria was filled with bags of toys and other items for families who signed up for assistance this holiday season.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Two Area Law Enforcement Agencies Looking For Diesel Thieves

Someone is using a U-Haul box truck to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel, have you seen them, two East Texas law enforcement agencies would like to find them. Recent reports and pictures have surfaced of vehicles used and one of the men allegedly responsible for the theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel in both Bowie and Cass counties. It appears that these two agencies are looking fo the same people.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
THV11

Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

SWEPCO addressing power outages following storms

SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of destructive storms moved through the area Tuesday night. Read the full story here » https://trib.al/vvJ1vM2. SWEPCO addressing power outages following storms. SWEPCO is reporting only 250 outages from Texarkana to Natchitoches after a line of...
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities

A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

At least 2 missing after tornado in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least two people are missing after a tornado blew through the Pecan Farms area in Keithville early Tuesday evening, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “There’s no fatalities as of yet, but we do know we have some missing folks,” Caddo...
CADDO PARISH, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Fouke Lady Panthers defeat Mineral Springs 61-17

The Fouke Lady Panthers defeated Mineral Springs 61-17 in a girls varsity basketball game at Fouke Friday. The Lady Panthers were led by Nailah Zetrenne who scored 14 points. Allison Caudle pitched in with 9 points. Paige Attaway, Kendall Haworth, Kaylene Heflin, Laynie Richardson, Jacie Bishop all had 5 points. Fouke had 12 players score in the Win.
FOUKE, AR
Kicker 102.5

61 Arrests In Weekly Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for December 12

The first full week of December is in the books, Holiday shopping is underway in the Ark-La-Tex, and so is Holiday theft. Bowie County arrests stayed pretty much the same last week with 61 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 26 of those, 35 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

Man Steals Over 800 Gallons of Diesel from Skaggs

On Friday, December 9 Skaggs Country Store, located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX was the victim of a large scale fuel theft. According to Bowie County Sheriff’s Office the suspect(s) targeted the store in the early hours of December 9th while the business was closed. Having technical knowledge of the electronic fuel pumping system, the suspect(s) bypassed the security measures and stole over 800 gallons of diesel fuel. The suspect(s) were utilizing a newer model Chevrolet truck and a large U-Haul moving van.
NEW BOSTON, TX

