TEXARKANA COLLEGE TRUSTEES WELCOME NEW BOARD MEMBER TIFFANI NEAL AND APPROVE NEXT STEPS IN ESTABLISHMENT OF AVIATION MECHANICS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM

We are getting closer to the big Christmas weekend, then the New Year celebrations, but this weekend there are some great things to do in Texarkana with you and your family. Listen to this post- On Saturday, December 16 it is the 9th Annual Santa Spring at the Ace of Clubs House in downtown Texarkana, kicking off at 8:00 am. After that at 9:00 am the “Christmas on Main” celebration begins at the Perot Theatre. There will be movies, Ice Skating, Vendors, and a whole lot of fun for everybody.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO