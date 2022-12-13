ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2022

If you're looking to cozy up with a good book this winter, consider one of PEOPLE's top titles of the year. Edited by Kate Tuttle. In a disquietingly familiar dystopian world, a son struggles to find his missing mother, a poet. Celeste Ng tackles bigotry and hatred and in the process demonstrates the necessity of art and love.
bookriot.com

The 10 (Well, 20) Best Romance Novels of 2022

I’ve read about 60 books in 2022, and all but perhaps ten of them were romance (and of those ten, several included romance). And yet, I wonder: who am I to determine the best romance novels of 2022? Well, qualified or not, here I am doing just that. So let me tell you a bit about my reading habits: I mostly read contemporary romance, and I mostly read traditionally published. I do not think either of these things is better than the alternative(s)! But the fact is, when one reads about a book per week, there are simply thousands of books that there isn’t enough time for, so I hope you’ll forgive any omissions.
bookriot.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Books of 2022

Let me start by saying this is not a list of the best queer books of 2022. It’s a list of 12 of the best queer books of 2022. This has been an incredible year for LGBTQ+ lit. Romance, fantasy, contemporary fiction, speculative fiction, mystery, memoir: I dare you to name a genre that hasn’t had at least a few incredible queer releases this year. And I don’t say that lightly, because it hasn’t always been the case. So making a relatively short list of the best queer books of the year just isn’t possible. There are too many.
bookriot.com

The Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Book Cover Edition

Since about 2014, I’ve always kept an eye on Pantone’s Color of the Year. I like this idea of a color defining or giving shape to an upcoming year, much in the way I like thinking not about resolutions but about words or phrases as a means of organizing the next 12 months. Over the years, I’ve found some Pantone Color of the Year choices to be excellent — 2018’s Ultra Violet was great, as was 2019’s Living Coral — while other choices have left me really underwhelmed — the choice of Gray and Yellow for 2021 felt a little bit too much like a 2011 Pinterest Wedding Board to me, and the choice of 2020’s Classic Blue just…boring. It’s neat to see where and how these colors do or don’t trend throughout the year. What can we expect from the Pantone’s Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta? It’s a bold, energetic blend of red, purple, and pink and, in my opinion, one of their best choices. It’s a very alive color.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....

