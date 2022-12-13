Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
KOCO
Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Wayne
WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down was an EF2. KOCO 5 spoke with the McClain County emergency manager after the tornado hit. Wayne Public Schools announced schools...
blackchronicle.com
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
News On 6
Homes Damaged After Tornado Touches Down In McClain County
--- At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope. One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating deadly accident involving Westmoore High School students
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools has confirmed that the people involved in the crash were Westmoore High School students. Their full statement on this matter can be read below:. This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools Police Department that the vehicle accident at...
News On 6
OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables
Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
KOCO
Westmoore student dead after multi-vehicle crash in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The person killed in the crash was a student at Westmoore High School, Moore Public Schools confirmed, adding multiple students were involved in the crash. Police told KOCO...
KOCO
Building collapses after large fire sparks in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Large flames caused a building to collapse Thursday morning near Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 8:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant building near I-44 and Northwest 40th Street. The flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
‘God had to be watching them,’ Oklahoma family survives tornado in December storm
We're just one week away from the official winter start, but destructive spring-like storms have wreaked havoc.
News On 6
Edmond Public Schools Address Fight That Happened In Edmond Memorial Restroom
A fight in a restroom at Edmond Memorial High School has spurred questions from parents and a state official. It happened at the end of October, and Friday the district publicly addressed it. The three-page long police report is filled with several accounts of what happened. The questions from parents...
KOCO
Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
Two rescued from jackknifed semi-truck in OKC
Two people were rescued after a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy Oklahoma roadway.
News On 6
Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
News On 6
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
News On 6
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
News On 6
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was seen at a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse carrying what appeared to be a rifle, prompting a search by law enforcement for nearly two hours Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted the man in the parking garage...
News On 6
1 In Critical Condition, Suspect In Custody Following Overnight SE OKC Shooting
A man is in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene near the South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street. Police said two men got into an altercation when one...
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
okcfox.com
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with diabetes
WANETTE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who is diabetic. Michael James Vaughan, 37, was last seen on Nov. 29 after he was dropped off by a friend at his home in Wanette, Oklahoma around 7:30 p.m.
