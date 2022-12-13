ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Overnight storms, tornado cause damage in Wayne

WAYNE, Okla. — Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that touched down was an EF2. KOCO 5 spoke with the McClain County emergency manager after the tornado hit. Wayne Public Schools announced schools...
WAYNE, OK
blackchronicle.com

An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Homes Damaged After Tornado Touches Down In McClain County

--- At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope. One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD investigating deadly accident involving Westmoore High School students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools has confirmed that the people involved in the crash were Westmoore High School students. Their full statement on this matter can be read below:. This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools Police Department that the vehicle accident at...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

OKC Recycling Officials Issue Statement On Acceptable Recyclables

Oklahoma City officials are reminding residents about what is acceptable for recycling this holiday season. Anything made from paper, including holiday cards and wrapping paper tubes, are allowed to be recycled. Glass and aluminum are also items able to be recycled. Items you do not want to recycle include plastic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Building collapses after large fire sparks in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Large flames caused a building to collapse Thursday morning near Interstate 44 in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 8:30 a.m., more than 50 firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at a vacant building near I-44 and Northwest 40th Street. The flames and heavy black smoke could be seen from the interstate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of Westmoore High School student killed in OKC crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the identity of the Westmoore High School student killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim as 15-year-old Colby McCarron. Around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Southwest 134th Street and South Pennsylvania...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

