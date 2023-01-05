Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State completes sweep, shuts out No. 14 Spartans 6-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East
His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
Mike Woodson sounds off on Fran McCaffery technical foul confusion
IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was visibly upset and animated Thursday night when asked about a second-half situation involving Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. With 53 seconds remaining in the Hawkeyes' eventual 91-89 win over the Hoosiers, a dead-ball was called following a foul against Iowa's...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
Chris Beard was given opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired
Chris Beard was given the opportunity to resign as Texas basketball coach before being fired on Thursday, according to documents obtained by Horns247 under the Texas open records law. Beard, who had been suspended without pay since Dec. 12, when he was charged with third-degree felony assault on a female...
BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts
Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines
If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
saturdaytradition.com
Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces
Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?
In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023
College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who hasn't lost since November. The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are...
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Inside Top247 2024 OL Michael Uini's top 10 schools
Copperas Cove (Texas) High Top247 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini put out his Top10 on Thursday, telling 247Sports he’s high on Baylor, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Michigan. “I just looked at the team who talks to me the most,” Uini told 247Sports. From...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Michigan football under NCAA investigation, to receive Notice of Allegations by Friday: report
Michigan football has been under NCAA investigation and expects to receive a Notice of Allegations by the end of the week, according to a report Thursday by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach. The infractions outlined in the notice are relatively minor, according to Auerbach. However, the investigation also hinges on Michigan's response, Auerbach added.
247Sports
