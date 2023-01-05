His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO