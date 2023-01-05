ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WGMD Radio

NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report

The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football RB transfers back into Big Ten East

His tenure in Ann Arbor never really took off, despite lavish practice reports. He gave it another go in the ACC, but now Christian Turner is back in the Big Ten. A member of the 2018 recruiting class and originally hailing from Buford (Ga.), Turner was set to take off with a starring role in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl that same year. After ripping off a long run early in the game, the play was called back with his toe stepping out of bounds.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands All-American linebacker transfer Jacob Roberts

Wake Forest is starting out the new year right in the transfer portal by plucking a homegrown talent at a position of need. Standing at six-foot-one, 235 pounds, Jacob Roberts has been one of the most impactful linebackers at the HBCU level. In three years he's totaled 218 tackles(119 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, nine and a half sacks, five interceptions, two pick-sixes, and a fumble recovered. Roberts has two years to play one as he has not redshirted yet.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines

If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia

For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Warde Manuel, Michigan AD, releases statement after report of NCAA rules violations committed by Jim Harbaugh surfaces

Warde Manuel addressed the recent allegations regarding Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. A report came out on Thursday that Harbaugh had committed multiple NCAA rules violations. Harbaugh reportedly contacted recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and used a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities. Manuel acknowledged that Michigan had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Reports | Sam Carter to Purdue. What might that do to Jalen Catalon's weekend visit plans?

In the wake of reports that Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Sam Carter was leaving for a position on Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue, as of 10 p.m. CT Thursday night Ole Miss was still expecting to host Arkansas transfer portal safety Jalen Catalon this weekend on a visit. Carter coached Catalon while on the Arkansas staff and was thought to be a key player in his recruitment to Ole Miss. Interestingly enough, Catalon was on a visit to Purdue Thursday night as the news on Carter broke.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame

According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

College basketball rankings: ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023

College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who hasn't lost since November. The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports

Inside Top247 2024 OL Michael Uini's top 10 schools

Copperas Cove (Texas) High Top247 2024 offensive tackle Michael Uini put out his Top10 on Thursday, telling 247Sports he’s high on Baylor, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Nebraska, USC, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Michigan. “I just looked at the team who talks to me the most,” Uini told 247Sports. From...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

