Read full article on original website
Related
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
You Can Actually Visit this Abandoned 19th Century New Jersey Ghost Town
It's illegal to visit most abandoned towns, but you're allowed to explore one in New Jersey. There's always a fascination when it comes to abandoned places. It's intriguing to see how sites have remained untouched over the years, to learn the history of why people left, and to imagine what life was once like there.
Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here
Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
New Jersey Has Secret Boozy Ice Cream With Your Name On It
Ice cream shop employee: "What toppings would you like on that?" Dreams do come true. There is a place in New Jersey serving up boozy ice cream for grown-ups. Sorry kids, this one is for us. Adults have to bear the burden of facing the daily grind, filing taxes, cooking...
Multiple Gunshot Victims In Atlantic City: As Kids Walked From School
We have just confirmed news of the latest shootings in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Well placed City and Atlantic City Police Department sources have told us the following:. Two people have been shot. Approximately 10 gun shots were fired. It has...
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
You Can Still Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Atlantic City, NJ!
When you are a business that creates tasty chocolatey concoctions and you find a pair of Taylor Swift tickets that you want to giveaway, what do you do? Bar 32 Chocolate and Cocktails, located on South Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City is taking a page from the Willie Wonka handbook.
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?
As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
This New Jersey Spot Newly Crowned Best Pizza At the Jersey Shore
This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.
Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?
Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Philadelphia Man Indicted In Atlantic City Casino Hotel Stabbing
A 34-year-old man from Philadelphia has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in a fatal stabbing in a casino hotel room, authorities said.Andrew Osborne, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, was indicted on Thursday, Dec. 15, by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and …
Look Up Tonight to Spot Spectacular Meteor Shower Visible Over New Jersey
It appears Mother Nature is giving New Jersey a nice night for viewing the Geminids meteor shower. Call me sentimental, but even at 47 years old I LOVE looking up for shooting stars. Meteor showers are so wonderous to me. Seeing one streak across the sky never gets old. Astronomers...
Late week nor’easter impacts for NJ: 1-2″ rain, snow northwest
There are two prominent weather stories emerging for this week. First, a cold, dry air mass will keep our weather quiet and temperatures chilly for Tuesday and Wednesday. And then a nor'easter (coastal storm) will drive in sloppy, mainly wet, somewhat wintry weather for Thursday into Friday. We are getting...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Best Portable Grilled Cheese And Corn Dogs In New Jersey And New York City
Sometimes you just have to feed a craving. When it hits you it hits you, you gotta have it right? I found my new crave-worthy food hug and trust me, you need this in your life. Are you ready for a Korean spin on a portable, crunchy grilled cheese on a stick or a corn dog that will bring you to your knees?
southjerseyobserver.com
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
Toms River, NJ McDonald’s restaurant evacuated due to bomb threat
TOMS RIVER — A McDonald’s restaurant on Hooper Avenue was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon when a man in “emotional distress” said his backpack was going to explode. Police units were dispatched to the fast food restaurant just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check of a man in his 50s, in emotional distress, according to the Toms River police.
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0