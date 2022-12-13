ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Tired Of New Jersey Taxes? Breathtaking Town Is Offering You 30K To Move Here

Have you ever gone on vacation and said, “that’s it, we’re moving. I'm just not going home". We’ve all felt that way at one time or another, but with this gorgeous little town’s offer, you can actually do it. What I’m about to tell you seems too good to be true, but I looked into it and it's the real deal. There's a town in Italy willing to pay you 30K to move there.
NEW JERSEY STATE
When is the New Planet Fitness in Somers Point, NJ Opening?

As many are thinking about what their New Year's resolution might be, the new Planet Fitness in Somers Point might be giving you the chance at getting a head start. Many people have been asking when the new gym, which will be located at 214 New Road, in the spot that was previously occupied by Donna’s Hallmark Shop next to the Acme.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Who Should You Holiday Tip In New Jersey And How Much?

Around the holidays it can start to feel like you are accepting an Oscar. You start mentally rattling off the people you have to thank for “making it all possible”. So who do we tip and how much?. Some people don’t believe in tipping someone for just doing...
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Clementon Man Reported Missing After Last Being Seen at Cooper Hospital

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Clementon. Brian Patterson, 40, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Cooper University Hospital. He is described as a white male, 5’11”, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on...
CLEMENTON, NJ
Toms River, NJ McDonald’s restaurant evacuated due to bomb threat

TOMS RIVER — A McDonald’s restaurant on Hooper Avenue was evacuated early Tuesday afternoon when a man in “emotional distress” said his backpack was going to explode. Police units were dispatched to the fast food restaurant just before 1:30 p.m. for a wellness check of a man in his 50s, in emotional distress, according to the Toms River police.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County Sheriff K9 Indy Dies at Age Five

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office is in mourning after the death of Sheriff K9 Indy earlier this month. The Sheriff's Office says Indy died peacefully with her handler, Sheriff's Officer Bernadette Warren, by her side. Indy died after a brief fight with cancer. She was only five. Although Indy was...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
