Leelanau County, MI

WWMT

Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WWMT

Bivalent COVID vaccine authorized for children under 5

LANSING (WPBN/WGTU) -- Children under the age of 5 years old can now get the bivalent COVID vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amendment of Emergency...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Almost ready to hit the ice at the Traverse City Curling Club

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --After several months and millions of dollars a northern Michigan community is closer to having its first curling club with ice solely dedicated to the sport. The new Traverse City Curling Club is in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WWMT

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

First defendant charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation sentenced

LANSING, Mich. – The first person convicted in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to prison, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Officials say 51-year-old Mark Chapman of New York was sentenced, according to his plea agreement before a judge. Chapman will serve...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Oxford School Board selects interim superintendent

OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School Board decided on a interim superintendent on Tuesday night. Oxford Community Schools has hired Dr. Vickie Markavitch. She will begin work in January 2023. See the full letter from the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education on the matter below:. Dear Oxford Schools Community,
INDIANA STATE
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer signs directive affirming reproductive rights

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that are within their jurisdiction, and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare in Michigan. This ensures that departments and...
MICHIGAN STATE

