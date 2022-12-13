Read full article on original website
WWMT
California man in possession of heroin arrested in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A California man was arrested in St. Joseph County early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Riverwood Apartments located on West Main Street in Centreville on a report of a suspicious man, according to the investigation. Upon...
WWMT
Traffic charge against Cawthorn dismissed, separate airport gun citation trial in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A charge of driving with a revoked license against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been dropped. Dashcam video showed a North Carolina state trooper pulling Cawthorn over in Cleveland County on March 3. The trooper reportedly pulled Cawthorn over for driving left of the center line. The traffic stop resulted in the Republican congressman being issued a violation for driving with a revoked license.
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
WWMT
Bivalent COVID vaccine authorized for children under 5
LANSING (WPBN/WGTU) -- Children under the age of 5 years old can now get the bivalent COVID vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the use of the vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years. This follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amendment of Emergency...
WWMT
Almost ready to hit the ice at the Traverse City Curling Club
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --After several months and millions of dollars a northern Michigan community is closer to having its first curling club with ice solely dedicated to the sport. The new Traverse City Curling Club is in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road.
WWMT
Wayne County woman charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing from employer
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. —A Wayne County woman is charged with embezzlement after allegedly stealing from her employer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41-year-old from Redford, was charged and arraigned with the following:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000, a 20-year felony. Two counts of...
WWMT
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
WWMT
Outlook for Christmas Day: Cold, likely white
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models suggest Christmas Day in West Michigan will be very cold, and possibly snowy. A large bend in the jet stream is projected to allow Arctic air to spill all the way to the Deep South. Some of the coldest air may be parked over our part of the country just a couple of days before Christmas Day.
WWMT
Lake effect snow machine back in action heading into the weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It will look a little more like Christmas in West Michigan again after this weekend. Lake effect snow returns to the forecast Thursday night and will continue through at least the first half of Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued in advance of the first...
WWMT
Michigan total payroll jobs increased by 2.6% through November, officials say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan saw an increase in total payroll jobs over the year through November, new data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget revealed Thursday. Specifically, the state experienced an increase of 110,000, or 2.6%, over the year, including the addition of 14,000 jobs in...
WWMT
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
WWMT
First defendant charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation sentenced
LANSING, Mich. – The first person convicted in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America (BSA) investigation has been sentenced to prison, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Officials say 51-year-old Mark Chapman of New York was sentenced, according to his plea agreement before a judge. Chapman will serve...
WWMT
MDHHS offers interactive online programs to increase social interaction, wellness
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, and Library of Michigan announced free, interactive online programs aimed at increasing social interaction, physical activity, and wellness in Michiganders aged 60-years and older Friday. The classes, which are anticipated to be taught by older adults to...
WWMT
Whitmer looking to 'put a bow' on redistricting group that continues work after maps done
LANSING, Mich. — Nearly a year to the day after Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, also known as MICRC, chose its final maps, the group in charge of drawing the state's political lines continues to meet. The new maps created by the commission, which were used in the key...
WWMT
Oxford School Board selects interim superintendent
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School Board decided on a interim superintendent on Tuesday night. Oxford Community Schools has hired Dr. Vickie Markavitch. She will begin work in January 2023. See the full letter from the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education on the matter below:. Dear Oxford Schools Community,
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer signs directive affirming reproductive rights
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that are within their jurisdiction, and identify ways they can protect and increase protections for the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare in Michigan. This ensures that departments and...
WWMT
Unemployment beneficiaries to choose how to receive 1099-G tax forms before January
LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders who were paid jobless benefits this year have the opportunity to choose how they receive their 1099-G tax forms, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Wednesday. Beneficiaries can choose to either receive an electronic copy online, or a paper copy sent...
WWMT
Whitmer: Commentary from lawmakers has been 'disappointing' after GOP lost majority
LANSING, Mich. — As Republicans prepare to take a backseat in the legislative branch for the first time since the 1980s, after losing power in both chambers in the midterm election, some members of the party have expressed disappointment with the relationship they have with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer going into a new year.
