Read full article on original website
Related
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WDIO-TV
COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased
BEIJING (AP) — Outside a funeral home in eastern Beijing, dozens of people were bundled up in parkas and hats against the freezing temperatures Friday evening as workers in full protective suits wheeled out coffins one by one. When an employee with a clipboard shouted the name of the...
WDIO-TV
House approves referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
WDIO-TV
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available through covidtests.gov starting Thursday, a senior...
WDIO-TV
US deaths fell this year, but not to pre-COVID levels
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of U.S. deaths dropped this year, but there are still more than there were before the coronavirus hit. Preliminary data — through the first 11 months of the year — indicates 2022 will see fewer deaths than the previous two COVID-19 pandemic years. Current reports suggest deaths may be down about 3% from 2020 and about 7% vs. 2021.
WDIO-TV
Brittney Griner prisoner swap AP Sports Story of the Year
The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. Griner had for years...
Comments / 0