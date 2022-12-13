Read full article on original website
Upshur (West Virginia) Commission honors law enforcement hero, K9 units, receives grants during Thursday's meeting
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The Upshur County Commission met Thursday morning with a full slate of items, including honoring a longtime law enforcement officer for his heroic actions. Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was recognized for his response to a shooter on I-79 early this summer and was presented...
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Fire Chief Steve Pulice named interim city manager, to be sworn in Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As Clarksburg city leaders contemplate their next city manager, another city emergency official is poised to serve in the position in the interim. During Thursday’s regular council meeting, city council members unanimously voted to appoint Fire Chief Steve Pulice as interim city manager. He...
Ronald Paul Hutson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald Paul Hutson, 85, of Center Point, WV, passed away to his Heavenly home peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with Cancer. Ronald was born on October 20, 1937, the eldest child of the late Orva Lee and Helen Ashcraft Hutson.
Stonewood (West Virginia) CEOS club continues tradition giving lap quilts for hospice patients
STONEWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The Stonewood Community Educational Outreach Service club donated more than 30 lap quilts to Amedisys, continuing a longstanding club tradition of helping bring comfort to those going through the hospice program. The Stonewood club has been handcrafting the lap quilts during weekly get-togethers for...
Doddridge County pulls away for 2-0 start
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Hileman scored 17 points and the Doddridge County Bulldogs broke open their matchup with Gilmer County in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 17-8 to extend an 18-12 halftime cushion and win 45-29. Joshua DeHaven added 10 points for Doddridge County while Tyler Bush and Noah Hamrick led Gilmer County with six each.
Rice cooks late, Lincoln gets stop to beat Bridgeport, 42-41
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Aidan Rice hit a short jumper with 10 seconds left to give Lincoln a 42-41 lead, then the Cougars got a game-winning stop to pick up a county road win over the Bridgeport Indians on Thursday evening. “We were just spreading them out, trying...
Notre Dame girls start strong, run out of steam against Clay-Battelle
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A shorthanded Notre Dame girls basketball team put together a bright opening quarter, but its inexperience and lack of depth were too much to overcome in a Thursday home loss to Clay-Battelle. With Zyla Lanham, the team’s lone senior, sidelined with an injury, Notre...
