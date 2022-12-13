WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Brandon Hileman scored 17 points and the Doddridge County Bulldogs broke open their matchup with Gilmer County in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 17-8 to extend an 18-12 halftime cushion and win 45-29. Joshua DeHaven added 10 points for Doddridge County while Tyler Bush and Noah Hamrick led Gilmer County with six each.

GILMER COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO