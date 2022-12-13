ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

nebraskaexaminer.com

Class of 16 new state troopers sworn in as union calls for higher wages

LINCOLN — Sixteen new state troopers were sworn in and received badges at a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson spoke at the ceremony, as did Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. The addition of the new...
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
Nebraska Examiner

Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines

OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com

Union for state employees calls for better wages, benefits to lure ‘new generation’ of public servants

LINCOLN — The union that represents state employees called Thursday for higher wages and improved benefits to attract a new generation of public servants. Such increases are vital if the state is to address job vacancies of 15% and higher in some state jobs, according to Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (AFSCME Local 61).
kfornow.com

State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline

NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation

With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska students win senator’s photo contest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Five student from central Nebraska have been named winners of Senator Ben Sasse’s Photography Contest. The senator encourages Nebraska students to take part in the contest, where they can capture some of the unique images of Nebraska and the Good Life. The photos have to...
klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly over last month

Employment in Nebraska reached another high in November, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor. “This is the second consecutive month of record nonfarm employment in Nebraska,” said Labor Commissioner John Albin. That peak number of filled nonfarm jobs, he said, reached 1,048,406, which is up...
nebraskaexaminer.com

Construction liens join $44 million in financial claims in bank fraud case

LINCOLN — Two companies have filed nearly $1 million in construction liens against a luxury acreage being developed by a Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud. Lincoln-based Altar Construction and Omaha’s Millard Lumber filed claims of $650,000 and $322,707, respectively, against an east Lincoln acreage being developed by...
nebraskaexaminer.com

Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct

LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
