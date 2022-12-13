Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Class of 16 new state troopers sworn in as union calls for higher wages
LINCOLN — Sixteen new state troopers were sworn in and received badges at a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson spoke at the ceremony, as did Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. The addition of the new...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections reports inmate missing Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections reported a missing inmate Friday night. Officials said 26-year-old Keith Duckett didn't return to a community correctional facility in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. He is a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds,...
klkntv.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts declares emergency after blizzard in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts has declared an emergency in parts of Nebraska hit by a blizzard this week. The proclamation signed Friday is aimed at making sure emergency vehicles have access to remote areas. It authorizes Nebraska’s disaster coordinator to “take such steps as he deems...
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Third-party ads that targeted state Sen. Tony Vargas during his recent run for U.S. Congress featured incredulous voices, baffled over a seemingly selfish move: He wanted to “double his own salary” with taxpayer money. What the ads didn’t say: Nebraska’s 49 lawmakers have been paid $12,000 a year...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Union for state employees calls for better wages, benefits to lure ‘new generation’ of public servants
LINCOLN — The union that represents state employees called Thursday for higher wages and improved benefits to attract a new generation of public servants. Such increases are vital if the state is to address job vacancies of 15% and higher in some state jobs, according to Justin Hubly, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (AFSCME Local 61).
Siouxland Stories: Nebraska couple retires after 50 years at Tyson plant
It would be notable for one person to work at the same company for 50 years, but there's a Nebraska couple who have worked together at Tyson Foods for half a century and then retired on the same week.
kfornow.com
State Employees Hold Press Conference Ahead Of Negotiation Deadline
NAPE-AFSCME Local 61 (napeafscme.org) (KFOR NEWS December 14, 2022) The Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE/AFSCME Local 61), the union representing over 8,000 State of Nebraska employees, is currently in negotiations with the State of Nebraska for a new two-year labor contract to last through June 30, 2025. The statutory deadline to complete negotiations is December 31, and progress so far has been slow.
1011now.com
CenterPointe, People’s City Mission step in to provide Civil Protective Custody services for law enforcement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple community organizations are coming together to fill a gap left by The Bridge Behavioral Health, which allowed contracts with law enforcement for Civil Protective Custody to expire this fall, and stakeholders told 10/11 NOW so far, it’s going well. “It’s not a problem anybody...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska state workers say wage increases need to account for inflation
With no agreement yet reached in negotiations over a new labor contract with state workers that needs to be completed by the end of December, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees took its case to the public Thursday, arguing that workers should receive wage increases that at least account for the 7% inflation rate over the past 12 months.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 16
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (41) updates to this series since 5 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska students win senator’s photo contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Five student from central Nebraska have been named winners of Senator Ben Sasse’s Photography Contest. The senator encourages Nebraska students to take part in the contest, where they can capture some of the unique images of Nebraska and the Good Life. The photos have to...
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
WOWT
Nebraska Senate candidates feeling optimistic as Pillen mulls appointment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Want to be Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator? You have nine days to apply before the submission window closes. Governor-elect Jim Pillen said he’s evaluating candidates as we speak. The current governor, Pete Ricketts, who supported Pillen’s campaign, is among the applicants. But is...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska unemployment rate up slightly over last month
Employment in Nebraska reached another high in November, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor. “This is the second consecutive month of record nonfarm employment in Nebraska,” said Labor Commissioner John Albin. That peak number of filled nonfarm jobs, he said, reached 1,048,406, which is up...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Construction liens join $44 million in financial claims in bank fraud case
LINCOLN — Two companies have filed nearly $1 million in construction liens against a luxury acreage being developed by a Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud. Lincoln-based Altar Construction and Omaha’s Millard Lumber filed claims of $650,000 and $322,707, respectively, against an east Lincoln acreage being developed by...
Omaha meat processing company fined, and on probation
Omaha meat processing company Nebraska Beef Ltd. has been sentenced to a year’s probation and fined $200,000 for falsely representing beef grading records.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
