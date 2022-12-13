Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah presented with award for Kentucky's city government of the year
This week the Kentucky League of Cities presented Paducah with its award as this year's city government of the year. Martha Crosby presented the award to city commissioners after the KLC selected Paducah based on the success of its Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce-Up Initiative. The program focused on...
westkentuckystar.com
Another Mayfield small business takes advantage of DREAM Together funds
Another small business in Mayfield has taken advantage of DREAM Together funds to aid in recovery after last year's tornado. Chris and Carrie Turnage, who operate a pair of small businesses in downtown Mayfield, were presented a check by representatives of First Kentucky Bank and FNB Bank. The Turnages received $6,250 in DREAM funds and will relocate their businesses-Carrie Turnage Tax and Turnage Crop Insurance LLC-to a new building they own on North 7th Street.
westkentuckystar.com
City commission charges Guess with misconduct, asks for his resignation
The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct following racially-charged text messages sent to a city employee on Election Day. Commissioner Guess made his first public comments on the matter and said that the flippant remarks do not represent who he is or the record he has as a commissioner. He offered an apology to former commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, as well as to the commission and the citizens of Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Area Christmas Cops celebrates 36 years and will shop with families Saturday
The Paducah Area Christmas Cops program is celebrating the 36th year of shopping with kids and families for Christmas. The program will have 55 to 60 kids from about 22 families for the shopping spree on Saturday. The families will meet at Paducah Police headquarters, then shop at Wal-Mart on Irvin Cobb Drive. They will then have lunch at Walker Hall, downtown, before shopping for food at the Irvin Cobb Drive Kroger.
westkentuckystar.com
WKCTC awards scholarships on 2nd anniversary of $15 million gift
West Kentucky Community and Technical College marked the second anniversary of a $15 million gift to the college with a second allotment of more than 200 new scholarships and cash donations. The second phase of awards totals more than $124,000. In the first phase, allotments of 45, then 55 scholarships...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police searching for answers in 1995 murder case
Authorities in Paducah are searching for clues to help solve a cold case from 1995. Thirty-one-year-old Lois McCain was found dead in the bathtub of her Madison Street apartment on June 29 of 1995. Paducah police say she had been strangled and drowned by an unknown person. Neighbors reported hearing...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of injury crashes in Murray send three to hospital
A pair of injury crashes in Murray this week sent three to the hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a crash occurred at the intersection of Poplar and 7th Streets. Police said 21-year-old Graham Lyell of Murray stated that he was driving on Poplar when a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Christy Watkins of Grand Rivers attempted to cross on 7th. Lyell's vehicle struck the Watkins vehicle and then a fire hydrant. Both drivers were taken to Murray-Calloway Hospital.
westkentuckystar.com
Bitter cold Christmas forecast; snow outlook not yet in focus
After thundershowers this week, the weather pendulum will swing the other way to much colder temperatures for the region during Christmas week. The National Weather Service in Paducah says this weekend will be 15 or 20 degrees colder than that past few days. By the middle of Christmas week temperatures...
