The Paducah City Commission voted to charge Commissioner David Guess with misconduct following racially-charged text messages sent to a city employee on Election Day. Commissioner Guess made his first public comments on the matter and said that the flippant remarks do not represent who he is or the record he has as a commissioner. He offered an apology to former commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, as well as to the commission and the citizens of Paducah.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO