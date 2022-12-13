Read full article on original website
racer.com
Super Formula set to go carbon-neutral with new 2023 Dallara
Japanese open-wheel championship Super Formula unveiled a new carbon-neutral car Tuesday, looking ahead to the series’ 50th anniversary season in 2023 — part of the SF Next 50 initiative to drive motorsports toward a more sustainable future. The Dallara SF23, set for its competition debut in the first...
racer.com
Oversubscribed Rolex 24 entry to stand at 60 cars
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, IMSA officials confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. “More than 70 total entries and a 60-car field as we...
racer.com
Five teams forming inaugural F1 Academy confirmed
The five teams that will taking part in the inaugural F1 Academy — designed to give further opportunities to female drivers — have been announced. Formula 1 is investing in a series that will give female drivers an initial opportunity in single-seaters, aiming for those coming out of karting and looking to make their first step into cars at Formula 4 level. After the initial announcement was made at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the five experienced junior teams that are to be involved have now been confirmed.
racer.com
Still powering the dream: Honda’s racing DNA
Soichiro Honda founded the Honda Motor Company in 1948, at first producing motorized bicycles, but soon after designing and building his first true motorcycle. In 1954 he stated his intention to follow his childhood dream and enter a team of Honda-built motorcycles to compete at the prestigious Isle of Man TT races, saying, “I proclaim with my fellow employees that I will pour in all my energy and creative powers to win.”
racer.com
Heart of Racing creates opportunity for two female racers in GT4 America
Two aspiring female racers, one American whose apparent promise has gone unfulfilled and a New Zealander fairly new to auto racing, will be competing in Pirelli GT4 America in 2023 thanks to The Heart of Racing team and its recent shootout of nine young women. Hannah Grisham and Rianna O’Meara-Hunt...
Top Speed
Demand For The $300,000 Cadillac Celestiq Is Shaming Mercedes-Benz And Maybach
General Motors has raised high expectations with its plan to launch 30 new all-electric models on the market by 2025. Cadillac is to play a pioneering role in this plan, which is why the first model on the newly developed Ultium platform was the Cadillac Lyriq SUV. However, the first model doesn't necessarily need to be the most in-demand. This role is rather played by the new and exclusive top model Celestiq, which was presented to the public for the first time a few weeks ago. However, it has now been announced that Cadillac's ultra-luxurious sedan is so well received by customers that it will be sold out until mid-2025.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
racer.com
McLaren door still open to ‘great mystery’ Ricciardo
The chance to race for McLaren in another category in future remains on the table for Daniel Ricciardo, despite Zak Brown describing his lack of performance for the team as “the great mystery.”. Ricciardo was released one year before the end of his contract after a disappointing second Formula...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y Loses #1 Place As Most Safe EV
The Tesla Model Y has held the #1 place as the worlds safest EV. But another vehicle has come along to take its place. What is this vehicle?. Not long ago, the Tesla Model Y was tested in Europe and it was the safest car ever tested by far - the safest car ever made. It's now lost this title and who did it lose it to? Two new cars were tested this week, along with BMW having EVs tested.
racer.com
Nato tops Valencia Formula E testing for Nissan
Norman Nato topped the times in pre-season testing of the new-generation cars of the ABB Formula E World Championship at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on Thursday. In his first official appearance following his return to the Formula E series after a year out, the Frenchman steered to a 1m25.776s lap, which was enough to edge Oliver Rowland’s Mahindra by 0.1s.
Top Speed
The New Bugatti "Baby II" Is An $85,000 Electric Go-Kart
Bugatti has released a Carbon Edition of their ‘’Baby II'', paying tribute to the automaker's W-16 Mistral, which serves as their final road-going model to carry their unique W-16 engine. The Bugatti Baby II is a 75-percent-scale of the famous Type 35, which costs about $85,000. The models are driven by EV battery systems, with the options of 4kW in the baseline and 10kW in the range topping model. The ultimate, stylish go-kart has a top speed of around 42 miles per hour. The stunning mini vehicle is limited to 500 models.
racer.com
INSIGHT: GR Supra stars
The tire-smoking, inch-perfect, sideways world of Formula DRIFT and the nitro-burning, 11,000hp, 330mph blur of NHRA Funny Car drag racing have more in common than you might think. Both were borne of a car-obsessed youth sub-culture with a penchant for rebellion, albeit in Japan and Southern California respectively. Both feature...
racer.com
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: Making it all work together
The four LMDh manufacturers whose cars will make up the GTP class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship have been logging a lot of miles in preparation for the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona next month. Thousands of laps have been turned at a variety of tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, where all four gathered for an IMSA-sanctioned test last week. But those miles have not all been trouble-free.
