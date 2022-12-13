General Motors has raised high expectations with its plan to launch 30 new all-electric models on the market by 2025. Cadillac is to play a pioneering role in this plan, which is why the first model on the newly developed Ultium platform was the Cadillac Lyriq SUV. However, the first model doesn't necessarily need to be the most in-demand. This role is rather played by the new and exclusive top model Celestiq, which was presented to the public for the first time a few weeks ago. However, it has now been announced that Cadillac's ultra-luxurious sedan is so well received by customers that it will be sold out until mid-2025.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO