Severe Weather, Tornadoes Cause Delayed Starts, School Closures

Several districts across the state have announced they will start later or close on Tuesday.

Seminole Public Schools announced buses will run at 9 a.m., and classes will start at 10 a.m.

Wewoka Public Schools announced they will start classes at 9 a.m.

Wayne Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that the district will be closed for the day.

The district said a lack of electricity and high probability for storms is what led to their decision.