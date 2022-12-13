ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

Severe Weather, Tornadoes Cause Delayed Starts, School Closures

 4 days ago
Several districts across the state have announced they will start later or close on Tuesday.

Seminole Public Schools announced buses will run at 9 a.m., and classes will start at 10 a.m.

Wewoka Public Schools announced they will start classes at 9 a.m.

Wayne Public Schools announced Tuesday morning that the district will be closed for the day.

The district said a lack of electricity and high probability for storms is what led to their decision.

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!

Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
Homes Damaged After Tornado Touches Down In McClain County

At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope. One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of...
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
Crews respond to scene of semi crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to the scene of a semi crash in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a scene on the ramp on westbound Interstate 44 to southbound I-44 just west of May Avenue due to a semi-crash. The road is closed at this time.
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage.
PM NewsBrief: Dec. 13, 2022.

A small Oklahoma community is picking up the pieces after a confirmed EF2 tornado tore through the area early Tuesday morning. Uprooted trees, severe damage to multiple homes and dangling powerlines... that's what residents in the small town of Wayne in McClain County woke up to early Tuesday after a confirmed tornado tore through the tiny community.
OKC woman charged in wrong-way traffic death; DUI alleged in the case

An Oklahoma City woman is out on bond after being charged with first-degree manslaughter following a vehicle crash that killed one person this past August. The August 13 crash took place on State Highway 33 just east of Country Road 76. As a result, 73-year-old Sharon Maloy, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

