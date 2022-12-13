ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVB

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Welcome the New Coaches in First Season 23 Promo

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are welcoming some fresh faces to season 23 of The Voice!. The NBC singing competition released their first promo for the upcoming season on Wednesday, in which seasoned vets Kelly and Blake -- who won his ninth Voice title on Tuesday with country singer Bryce Leatherwood -- welcome first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'

Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB

Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'

Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
KTVB

Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes

Ahead of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, which honors those who have had a lasting impact on the television industry and with audiences. The prolific TV producer is a five-time Golden Globe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says

Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
KTVB

Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards

Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...

