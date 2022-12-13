Read full article on original website
KTVB
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Welcome the New Coaches in First Season 23 Promo
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are welcoming some fresh faces to season 23 of The Voice!. The NBC singing competition released their first promo for the upcoming season on Wednesday, in which seasoned vets Kelly and Blake -- who won his ninth Voice title on Tuesday with country singer Bryce Leatherwood -- welcome first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
KTVB
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Reveal Which Two Celebs Throw the Best Holiday Parties (Exclusive)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are dishing on the best A-list holiday parties. In an interview with ET's Rachel Smith on the festively decorated Live With Kelly and Ryan set, the co-hosts reveal the two celebs that host the most memorable holiday bashes. "Andy Cohen used to, before the kids......
KTVB
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Making the Decision to End Her Marriage: 'The Glitter Wears Off'
Sometimes, things just don't work out. Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the reasons she decided to end her marriage with Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" songstress recently sat down for a candid conversation on the podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, and she reflected on the first signs of trouble in her marriage, and why she finally decided to end things.
KTVB
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
KTVB
Kevin Bacon Shares What It's Like Behind the Scenes When Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Yes, the car is actually moving! Kevin Bacon and his brother, Michael, opened up to ET about the behind-the-scenes logistics required to successfully film their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. For years, fans of the show -- and the Late Late Show With James Corden segment that inspired...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
KTVB
Billie Lourd Posts First Pic of Baby No. 2: 'Introducing Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell'
Billie Lourd is introducing the world to her new baby. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby girl. "1️⃣"2️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣ Introducing: Kingston’s sister: ✨✨✨✨✨✨💖Jackson Joanne Lourd Rydell 💖," she captioned the post.
KTVB
Ryan Murphy to Receive Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes
Ahead of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ryan Murphy will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, which honors those who have had a lasting impact on the television industry and with audiences. The prolific TV producer is a five-time Golden Globe...
KTVB
Dionne Warwick Says Pete Davidson 'Hasn't Called Yet,' Shares Excitement for New Doc (Exclusive)
Dionne Warwick is still waiting for a phone call from Pete Davidson! ET spoke to the 82-year-old songstress who revealed that despite a hilarious tweet manifesting a romance with the 29-year-old comedian, the two haven't gotten together. "I'm trolling him -- it's done the tongue in cheek and is smooth...
KTVB
Salma Hayek Dishes on Her Steamy Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike: Last Dance' (Exclusive)
When the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance dropped last month, the headlines described Channing Tatum's lap dance on Salma Hayek as "sexy" and "steamy." Hayek, however, used two very different words to describe the seductive scene. The 56-year-old actress spoke with ET's Rachel Smith and revealed exactly what...
KTVB
Olivia Wilde 'Still Pretty Hurt' Over Harry Styles Split -- But He 'Isn't Too Broken Up' About It, Source Says
Olivia Wilde is still reeling from her and Harry Styles' breakup last month after almost two years of dating. As for Styles, not so much. A source tells ET that the Don't Worry Darling director/actress "is still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry." The source added, "Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it's been an adjustment for her."
KTVB
'Sister Wives': Meri Brown Confirms Marriage to Kody Is Over, Leaving Him With One Wife
Meri Brown is making a major reveal about her marriage. In a clip from Sunday’s Sister Wives: One-on-One, Kody Brown’s first wife confirms the end of their 32-year relationship. The clip begins with Kody talking to the cameras and sharing where he stands with his first wife. "I...
KTVB
Trevor Noah Returning to Host 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Trevor Noah is back as the host of the GRAMMYs! The former Daily Show host will be emceeing the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, the Recording Academy announced on Thursday. Noah -- who previously hosted the awards show in 2021 and 2022 -- told Billboard that, for...
