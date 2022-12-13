ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvanians Reminded to Review FCC Broadband Map Before January 13 Deadline to Ensure High-Speed Access for All Residents

By Jacob Deemer
 3 days ago
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fight for control of Pa. House rages on as Republicans move $51 million in state funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In late November, more than $51 million in Pennsylvania house funds was transferred from various accounts to a Republican-controlled account. House Democrats condemned the action, saying outgoing Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) was trying to undercut the office, of which they have already claimed control for the next legislative session.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener

A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president

A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president. Jennifer Solot, a board member with the Upper Moreland School District, a suburb north of Philadelphia, made the comments during a Dec. 6 meeting after board members nominated two candidates for board president.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues

A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

