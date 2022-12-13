Pennsylvanians Reminded to Review FCC Broadband Map Before January 13 Deadline to Ensure High-Speed Access for All Residents

Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
Recount requests delay Pennsylvania election certification
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Five weeks after Election Day, winning candidates in Pennsylvania from governor to Congress are waiting for their victories to become official. An effort that appears to be at least partially coordinated among conservatives has inundated counties with ballot recount requests even though no races are close enough to require a recount and there has been no evidence of any potential problems. The attempt to delay certification...
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
Fight for control of Pa. House rages on as Republicans move $51 million in state funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In late November, more than $51 million in Pennsylvania house funds was transferred from various accounts to a Republican-controlled account. House Democrats condemned the action, saying outgoing Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) was trying to undercut the office, of which they have already claimed control for the next legislative session.
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
explore venango
Agriculture Secretary Announces $300,000 Available to Support Success of Pennsylvania Farms
MYERSTOWN, Pa. – On a preserved dairy farm in Lebanon County, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Tuesday discussed the importance of the PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program and announced $300,000 of currently available program funding. The Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program aims to support the future...
UPMC hospitals ‘close’ to capacity amid tripledemic concerns
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are sweeping hospitals across Pennsylvania as experts warn of a so-called “tripledemic.” “I do know that [the UPMC ICUs] are close to full, but we’re not at capacity,” UPMC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Jonathan Goldman said. “For the hospital, we are very close to full, but […]
explore venango
Advocates, Lawmakers Hope Pa. House Power Shift Opens Door for Election Law Changes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws. (Photo: The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. Photo credit: Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer) Article by Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA and Carter Walker of Votebeat. Then, the disagreements start. In the...
explore venango
Penn State Trustees Heard University’s Diversity Plan in Secret 2021 Gathering
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Penn State President Eric Barron and members of the university’s Board of Trustees may have violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law in early 2021, according to a “confidential” document obtained by Spotlight PA. (Photo: The Penn State Board of Trustees’ website...
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener
A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
School board in Pa. wants to ban teachers from advocating ‘social policy’ issues. ACLU fears it would target LGBTQ students
The Central Bucks school board is advancing a policy that would ban staff members from advocating to students about “partisan, political or social policy issues,” a proposal critics said would have a chilling effect on teachers. The policy — a revision of an earlier proposal put on hold...
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
erienewsnow.com
Northwest Pennsylvania Involved in U.S. Navy's Columbia Submarine Building Project
The U.S. Navy needs a Pennsylvania job pipeline for their massive Columbia Submarine building project. It means big business for companies in our area that do defense contract work, and they'll need help attracting and retaining workers. The Navy is building 12 Columbia Class Submarines to replace the Ohio Class...
Pennsylvania school board member resigns after saying she was against voting for a 'cis, white male' for board president
A Pennsylvania school board member resigned after saying last week at a meeting that she was against voting for a “cis, white male” for board president. Jennifer Solot, a board member with the Upper Moreland School District, a suburb north of Philadelphia, made the comments during a Dec. 6 meeting after board members nominated two candidates for board president.
PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
abc27.com
Carrie DelRosso, former GOP Lt. Governor candidate, won’t run in special election
(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania State Representative Carrie DelRosso, the Republican’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, announced she will not run in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 32nd district. DelRosso, who once represented Allegheny County’s 33rd District, did not run for re-election for the State House in...
