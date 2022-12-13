Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccsradio.com
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
explore venango
Roger Bruce Martz
Roger Bruce Martz passed away December 13, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born November 2, 1950, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Roger and Rebecca Martz. Bruce was a life long resident of Sigel, Pennsylvania. He graduated from...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Brookville Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clarion Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clearfield Alliance Christian...
explore venango
Franklin Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Embankment, Tree
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that left a local woman injured in Butler County. According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, December 15, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, on William Flynn Highway (State Route 8), near the intersection of Boozel Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc., Your Complete Home Air Comfort Specialists
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical can assure your comfort whatever your needs, making your home a warm sanctuary this winter. Deets Mechanical, Inc. can help you with furnace repair and/or replacements, professional air duct cleaning, ventilation problems, heat pump repair, furnace cleaning, and seasonal safety inspections to keep you safe.
explore venango
Robert R. Clouner, Jr.
Robert R. Clouner, Jr., age 65, of Tionesta, PA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, PA. He was born May 20, 1957 in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Robert R. and Lois G. (Binder) Clouner Sr., who both survive in Fryburg, PA.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
explore venango
SPONSORED: Ugly Sweater Party at Deer Creek Winery set for December 23
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party on Friday, December 23. Bring a friend, a co-worker, or a sister, or make it a date night at Deer Creek Winery for an Ugly Sweater Party!. Come enjoy live music and Christmas giveaways, and have...
explore venango
William C. Ross
William C. Ross, 80, a resident of Broadwood Towers of New Bethlehem, entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, December 10, 2022, at the Clarion Hospital. Born on July 22, 1942, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late William P. and Celesta (Sheffer) Ross. He is survived...
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
explore venango
Sharon Marie Hufnagel
Sharon Marie Hufnagel, passed away suddenly on December 5, 2022, at the age of 76. Sharon was originally from Glenshaw, PA having attended Shaler High School. At a young age she married and lovingly and successfully raised a family of three, with two sons first and then a daughter. Throughout...
erienewsnow.com
Overnight Fire Call in Downtown Erie
A fire call in downtown Erie kept crews busy through the overnight hours Thursday. It happened at an apartment building in the 700 block of Sassafras Street, near Gannon University around 2:00 am. Erie News Now learned that the local Red Cross has been called in to help some of...
explore venango
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker
Clyde Mitchell Shumaker, 76, formerly of New Bethlehem, died Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on November 10, 1946, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Clyde B. “Pete” and Norma L. (Gourley) Shumaker. He served his country during...
yourerie
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
Fire crews battle early morning vehicle fire
City of Erie fire crews were busy battling a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning. Calls went out around 4:45 a.m. for a vehicle fire in the 700 block of East 23rd and Reed streets. When responders arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck’s engine engulfed in flames. The fire was under control quickly. There […]
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Showers. High near 37. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Cascade Of Lights (@ Cascade Park New Castle, PA)
Cascade Park turns into the Cascade of Lights on select days this month, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. The cost is $5 per car. You also can get pictures with Santa on some select days. See the days below:. December 3, 2022. December 10, 2022. December 17, 2022. Go...
explore venango
Angel Renee Wyant
Angel Renee Wyant, 53, of Chicora, formerly of Parker, passed away Sunday morning at Chicora Medical Center of natural causes. Born on August 29, 1969 in Butler, she was the daughter of Robert C. Wyant of Parker who survives, and the late Edith Beryl Bowser Wyant. She graduated from Allegheny-Clarion...
Comments / 0