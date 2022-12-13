Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Vehicle Restrictions on Interstate 80 in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the restrictions have now been lifted on I-80 between I-79 and the Bellefonte exit.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Butler Area School District. Butler County Area Vo-Tech. First Baptist Christian School-Butler.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 219
SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Snyder Township earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Monday, December 12, the crash occurred at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on State Route 219, near the intersection of Creek Village Lane, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar
-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Flooring & Carpet Outlet Offers Custom Area Rugs With Binding
You don’t need to order your rug from a big box store— McMillen’s has exactly what you need so you can see, touch, and feel the carpet to make sure it’s the right choice for your space. Do you have someone on your list who is...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate
Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!. How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
explorejeffersonpa.com
Featured Local Job: Assistant Public Defender
The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender. POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn State DuBois Celebrates Fall 2022 Graduates
DUBOIS, Pa. — Faculty, staff and alumni gathered in the multi-purpose room in the newly renovated PAW Center to celebrate students completing their degrees during the fall 2022 semester. (PHOTO: John Peterson connects with Sydney Brown, a graduating wildlife technology student at a celebratory lunch.) Students were invited to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Inmate Accused of Striking Corrections Officer with Food Tray
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Inmate Accused of Throwing Food Tray at Corrections Officer. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Drive in Pine Creek Township for an incident of harassment around 7:06 a.m. on November 29.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
Comments / 0