Jefferson County, PA

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Butler Area School District. Butler County Area Vo-Tech. First Baptist Christian School-Butler.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 219

SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash in Snyder Township earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Monday, December 12, the crash occurred at 6:37 p.m. on Friday, December 2, on State Route 219, near the intersection of Creek Village Lane, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Police: Area Woman Scammed Out of $10K in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an incident in which an area woman was scammed out of $10,000 last week. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Wednesday, December 14, the incident occurred near Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 6:26 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar

-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!. How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
CLARION, PA
Featured Local Job: Assistant Public Defender

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Public Defender. POSITION: Assistant Public Defender, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days the first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Penn State DuBois Celebrates Fall 2022 Graduates

DUBOIS, Pa. — Faculty, staff and alumni gathered in the multi-purpose room in the newly renovated PAW Center to celebrate students completing their degrees during the fall 2022 semester. (PHOTO: John Peterson connects with Sydney Brown, a graduating wildlife technology student at a celebratory lunch.) Students were invited to...
DUBOIS, PA
GANT: SCI Houtzdale Employee Charged in Contraband Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – An employee of the state prison in Houtzdale has been charged for bringing contraband into the facility. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Neil Johnathan Rudy, 41, who was employed as a food service instructor, was charged by agents of the state...
HOUTZDALE, PA

