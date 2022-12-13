This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO