🏀 Tiger women outlast Central Oklahoma
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team found a way to grind out a 57-48 victory over a pesky Central Oklahoma team Friday evening inside Gross Memorial Coliseum. Despite the Bronchos (4-5, 1-4 MIAA) entering the weekend averaging 76.4 points per game, the Tigers (9-3, 5-0 MIAA) managed to hold UCO to a point total that was 13 points lower than their previous season low.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host No. 11 Central Oklahoma Friday
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play its second-consecutive nationally ranked opponent on Friday when it hosts Central Oklahoma in another MIAA battle at 7:30 p.m. The game follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma enters at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, ranked No. 11 in both the NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, while Fort Hays State is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Stockton
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys and girls basketball teams travel to Stockton Friday night for their MCL opener against the Tigers. The girls game will tipoff at 6 p.m. at Stockton High School and the boys game will follow. Click the player below or click HERE to view the girls game....
⚽️ FHSU senior set to graduate but will return for final soccer season
FHSU men’s soccer starting forward Blake Arndt will cross the commencement stage this week, graduating with a degree in Business Management from Fort Hays State University’s Werth College of Business and Entrepreneurship. While most seniors are moving on to graduate school or into the workforce, Arndt will return...
Longtime goal of graduation nears completion for Llamas
“Learning is continual.” That is the overarching theme Dominic Llamas, 36, has applied not just to his academic success at FHSU but also to his career and family life. Llamas will graduate in December with a B.S. in Information Networking and Technology and a concentration in Information Systems. Llamas’s...
🎙 Fort Hays State to celebrate fall graduates this weekend
This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer and save it for future generations. “It has taken decades for this to be said formally in writing by […] The post ‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Savannah Voorhies located safe
The family of Savannah Voorhies said she was located safe Tuesday night in Larned, Kan. "Thank you for your willingness to share," her dad said in an update. "But, thank the Lord she’s safe and sound." Family is worried about safety of a Kansas teenager who was reported missing...
3rd generation Kan. rancher gives up ag; financial effects of fire may last years
Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire — their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles. "I walked away with the shirt on my back," Tony Chrisler said. A third-generation farmer, 52-year-old Chrisler gave up ranching, took a job working for...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation
Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
Hays Domino’s first in Kansas with all-electric delivery fleet
When residents of Hays, Kan., order a Domino’s pizza for delivery, it will arrive on their doorstep in a brightly colored, all-electric 2023 Chevy Bolt. That’s because the Domino’s franchise owner in Hays converted his entire delivery fleet to six Bolts in December, becoming the first Domino’s in Kansas to have an electric vehicle, and one of a few stores nationwide to transition its entire delivery fleet to electric vehicles.
Disturbance with firearm leads to arrest at Ellis truck stop
ELLIS — At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Ellis Police Department were dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved in the disturbance. After speaking with witnesses, the suspect — identified as Marvin Gaines,...
Ellis County first responders are 'out for blood' during Battle of the Badges
The annual Battle of the Badges blood drive will be held in Hays December 22nd and 23rd at the Big Creek Crossing Mall. Participants will make blood donations in support of Ellis County law enforcement, emergency medical services, or firefighters. Donors will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt. “Battle of the Badges”...
HPD arrest log, Dec. 4 to 10
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Koby Kenneth Burdett, 21, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Dec. 4 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Colt David Fuller, 21, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Dec. 4 in Ellis...
🎙 Post Podcast: Hays Public Library wraps year with family friendly events
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Public Library Communications Coordinator, Callie Kolacny shares information about upcoming library activities and events.
Gifts desperately needed by Salvation Army for 35 Ellis Co. Angel Tree children
The Salvation Army is in desperate need of local residents to donate gifts for Ellis County children through its Angel Tree program. The tree, which is at the Hays Walmart, still had 35 angels, representing 35 children, on it as of Thursday morning. The Salvation Army is trying to get...
