Pennsylvania State

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
PIX11

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
WPFO

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...

