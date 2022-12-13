Read full article on original website
Related
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
U.S. hospitals report rise in severe strep A infections in kids after 15 deaths in U.K.
Several children's hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, a severe and sometimes life-threatening illness that occurs when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream. Children's hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)
There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why
You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mindstate of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly took his own life. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Futurism
Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms
There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore
Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Comments / 4