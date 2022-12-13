Read full article on original website
Elle
Zendaya Took Tom Holland to Visit Her Old School in Oakland
You know it's serious when you're taking your boyfriend to see your old school during the holidays. Zendaya and Tom Holland gave students and teachers at Oakland School for the Arts a real treat when they visited yesterday. The school shared a photo of the couple on its Instagram, and students and faculty also shared snapshots from the visit.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Sweet New Photos and Details of Lilibet in Their Docuseries
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly touch on their family's newest addition, one-year-old Lilibet “Lili” Diana, in the last episode of their Harry & Meghan docuseries. They discuss who she resembles so far, how they felt after her birth, and their hopes for Lili as she grows up. The couple also shared so many never-before-seen photos of their little girl, including photos and videos from the day she was born: June 4, 2021.
Elle
Prince Harry Suggests Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Charles Were Threatened by Meghan’s Popularity
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second volume of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan explores what led to them stepping back from their senior royal family posts—and also paints a portrait of how little support they were given internally by the family (with some even allegedly briefing media against them), which influenced their decision to leave.
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Elle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared So Many New Photos and Videos of Archie and His American Accent
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give the most intimate look yet at their family's life in Montecito, California in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, and now-3-year-old Archie emerges as a true star. Several video clips in the new episodes showcase Archie's adorable voice and decidedly American accent, including footage of him on camera, playing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” on the piano and singing along.
Elle
What Really Went Down During That White Lotus Finale?
We finally know whose bodies wash ashore in The White Lotus season 2 finale, and while the answer is twistedly satisfying—it does involve Jennifer Coolidge and a gun, after all—a new, arguably more vexing question has arisen to take its place: What exactly did Daphne and Ethan do on that island?
Elle
Meghan Markle Addresses False Narrative That She ‘Took’ Prince Harry From Royal Life
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) In Netflix’s bombshell new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about having to start their relationship in secret in order to avoid the British press and why they ultimately decided to leave palace life forever. Early episodes delve into the couple’s meet cute and offer never-before-seen photos of their iconic nuptials on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel, which nearly 30 million Americans streamed and an estimated 9 billion watched worldwide. The series also features new shots of the reception, where Meghan wore a Stella McCartney halter gown.
Elle
'Buffy' Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Reflects On Show's 'Extremely Toxic' Set
Buffy the Vampire Slayer dominated the Nineties and Noughties for many, trouncing other TV shows with its world-building, strong female characters, and complex plot lines and relationships. But in recent years accusations came from starring actors that showrunner Joss Whedon had allegedly created an uncomfortable, hostile environment on the set...
Elle
The Palace Allegedly Briefed The Press To Print Negative Stories About Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which first aired on September 8, has so far revealed some explosive moments, including the couple discussing their struggles as royal family members. Following the release of Volume II of the documentary, it's been alleged that Markle 'became this scapegoat...
Elle
Will Too Hot to Handle Get Renewed for Season 5 on Netflix?
Too Hot To Handle Season 4 trailer (Netflix) Too Hot To Handle Season 4 trailer (Netflix) Spoilers for Too Hot to Handle season 4 lie ahead. Too Hot to Handle's fourth season was filled with a plethora of drama, shocking twists, and surprising couples that we couldn't help but root for. In case you've somehow avoided the popular reality series so far, Too Hot to Handle brings together a group of “hot singles” from around the world and gives them the chance to win a $200,000 prize. The only catch is that all contestants must refrain from any form of sexual contact. If anyone breaks the all-important rule, they're issued a fine, which is deducted from the overall prize fund.
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Shows Off New Blunt Bangs on Instagram, and They Completely Change Her Look
Khloé Kardashian’s Most Relatable Mom Moments Khloé Kardashian’s Most Relatable Mom Moments. Blunt bangs may not be for everyone, but they really are meant for Khloé Kardashian. The reality star showed off her new fringe on Instagram, captioning her post, “Bang Bang.” And what a debut photo:
Elle
Priyanka Chopra Shared a Sweet Photo of Baby Malti With Nick Jonas at the Aquarium
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have already given their daughter Malti a special memory this holiday: a Los Angeles aquarium trip. Chopra shared a photo of Malti's outing there, featuring Chopra and Malti being held by her father, Jonas. Chopra opted to protect Malti's privacy, putting a heart emoji over her face. The couple has always done that whenever they share photos of her.
Elle
How To Happy Hour Like Sarah Jessica Parker
Carrie Bradshaw loves cosmopolitans. That fact is canon for Sex and the City fans. But don’t get it twisted: everyone’s favorite messy columnist isn’t the only one who enjoys the cranberry-vodka concoction. It is, in real life, the drink of choice for Ms. Sarah Jessica Parker as well.
Elle
SNL’s Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim on Shopper’s Guilt, Big Dumb Blazers, and Twinning on Set
As summer camp bunks, dorm rooms, and cross-country road trips have proven, nothing makes or breaks a friendship faster than sharing close quarters. So it only makes sense that Saturday Night Live co-stars Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim would forge an unbreakable bond after spending their first few seasons of the show working, eating, and, yes, even sleeping in a tiny joint dressing room tucked away in the famed halls of 30 Rock.
Elle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ignore Harry & Meghan Release and Take Kids to Christmas Event
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) While much of the world and media has spent today talking about the second volume of Harry & Meghan and the very jarring account Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave on how the royal family treated them, the royals themselves kept calm, carried on, and went out as if that docuseries doesn't exist.
Elle
Harry and Meghan on the Moment They Realized They Needed to Leave the Royal Family
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used their Harry & Meghan documentary to say it outright: While a lot of factors came together to lead them to leave their senior royal family roles, the Palace's treatment of them was the final-straw factor that made them realize they couldn't be part of the institution anymore.
Elle
Prince Harry Says Leaving the Royal Family Created a ‘Wedge’ Between Him and Prince William
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) For years, the public has watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attempted to untangle themselves from the royal family—and the pressures, attacks, and criticism that came with their roles. Now, in the latest installment of the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing everything that happened behind the scenes, including how their decision to leave impacted all of their relationships.
