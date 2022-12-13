Read full article on original website
Related
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Is ‘Law and Order’ on tonight (December 15, 2022)? Episode details for Season 22, Episode 10
Is “Law and Order” on tonight (December 15, 2022)? NO. TV’s long-running crime procedural is on a winter hiatus and will return on Thursday, January 5, 2023 with an episode centered around Odelya Halevi‘s character, Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. When a “horrific crime” occurs in the Big Apple, Samantha is asked to “take over” the prosecution because it resembles her sister’s case from years ago. Watch the Season 22, Episode 10 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about “Law & Order.” Who are the current “Law & Order” cast members? As always, the show’s six main cast...
TVLine Items: Hugh Grant Joins Winslet Series, Miss Universe to Roku and More
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) is headed back to HBO for another prestige drama: The actor will appear in a guest-starring role in the limited series The Palace, starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet, our sister site Variety reports. The Palace chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Details about Grant’s character are not currently available. Grant previously starred opposite Nicole Kidman in the limited series The Undoing for HBO. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * The Roku Channel will be the exclusive English-language broadcast partner for the 71st Miss Universe...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg May Double Dip With Crime Shows On CBS
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg has lined up some new projects at CBS.
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie
Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
Emma Thompson says she wasn't 'well paid' for 'Love Actually'
The two-time Academy Award winner reflected on her experience filming the classic 20 years later. Thompson has mixed feelings, to say the least.
After ditching Henry Cavill’s Superman, can James Gunn really turn DC around?
It’s impossible not to feel sorry for Henry Cavill, given the news this week that the statuesque Englishman will not be returning to the role of Superman after all. Apparently DC supremo James Gunn is planning a reboot that will focus on the superhero’s younger years, which sounds like another mighty kick in the kryptonites for the guy who’s been playing him for the past decade.
How many episodes are in Accused on FOX?
Accused is a new series heading to FOX in January 2023. This is an anthology series, with each episode telling a new story. How many episodes are there?. When it comes to anthology shows, there’s one benefit. You can watch the episodes out of order without feeling like you’ve missed something. That’s certainly the case for Accused which will see a new story with each episode.
Rolling Stone's chief TV critic reflects on Kirstie Alley's 'TV magic'
Rolling Stone's chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the career and life of Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media.
Fantasy Island Season 2 Promo Reveals First Look at Desperate Housewives Reunion, Plus More Familiar Guests
Two of Wisteria Lane’s finest have arrived on Fantasy Island. TVLine has an exclusive first look at a promo for the Fox reboot’s second season, offering a glimpse at many of the famous faces visiting Elena Roarke in 2023. We have to start with the big Desperate Housewives reunion between Teri Hatcher and James Denton; the former TV supercouple guest stars in Episode 3 as Dolly and Dutch, a pair of empty nesters who “seek clarity on how to spend their next chapter.” Hatcher and Denton, who played love interests for eight seasons on the ABC primetime soap from 2004 to 2012,...
tvinsider.com
‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 3 Trailer: Forest Whitaker Rules, Whoopi Goldberg Returns (VIDEO)
Bumpy Johnson’s Harlem territory is under threat from the Italian crime families in the Godfather of Harlem Season 3 trailer, which TV Insider exclusively premieres above. Starring Forest Whitaker (Andor) as the infamous mobster, the third season of the lauded gangster epic will premiere Sunday, January 15 at 9/8c on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.
Comments / 0