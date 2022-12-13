&Apos;Vinny and Frens' is a new book adapted from the 1926 classic book 'Winnie-the-Pooh' by A.A.Milne.

Some say we're living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge. Whether it's visiting a dystopian society in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," uncovering a corporate conspiracy in "Severance," or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in "The Bear," people were searching for an escape—something 2022's new shows generously offered.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO