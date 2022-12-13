Read full article on original website
Comedian, writer, and actor David Cross is going on tour for 2023 titled 'Worst Daddy In The World'. He will be making a stop in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. David Cross is a writer, actor, and comedian who has won an Emmy Award, and has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award. He is probably known most for playing Dr. Tobias Fünke in the hit comedy show 'Arrested Development'. He also wrote and starred in 'The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret' where he plays. an ill-equipped American who finds himself running the London sales office of the energy drink company for which he works.
