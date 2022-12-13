ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US to double gas exports to UK under plans to clamp down on sky-high prices

The US is set to double its gas exports to the UK under plans to clamp down on rising living costs by weaning Britain off Russian energy.The Prime Minister has pledged that the new partnership to boost energy security, efficiency and affordability will cut prices for Britons and ensure the UK’s national supply can “never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime”.The initiative has an “immediate goal” of stabilising energy markets and reducing demand, while seeking to build long-term resilience by accelerating the shift to clean alternatives.This will involve promoting nuclear fuels as a “safe” and “reliable”...
US News and World Report

Qatar's Q3 Surplus Soars on Higher Oil and Gas Revenue

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar posted a budget surplus of 30 billion riyals ($8.19 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, boosted by rocketing oil and gas revenues, the state news agency said on Tuesday, citing data from the finance ministry. The surplus in the same period in 2021 stood at...
CNBC

European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability

The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
US News and World Report

Russia Rejects Zelenskiy Call for Troop Pullout, Saying Ukraine Must Accept 'Realities'

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations...
US News and World Report

'Enough Is Enough': UK PM Announces Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in...
US News and World Report

China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO

GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says

LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy