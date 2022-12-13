The US is set to double its gas exports to the UK under plans to clamp down on rising living costs by weaning Britain off Russian energy.The Prime Minister has pledged that the new partnership to boost energy security, efficiency and affordability will cut prices for Britons and ensure the UK’s national supply can “never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime”.The initiative has an “immediate goal” of stabilising energy markets and reducing demand, while seeking to build long-term resilience by accelerating the shift to clean alternatives.This will involve promoting nuclear fuels as a “safe” and “reliable”...

