US to double gas exports to UK under plans to clamp down on sky-high prices
The US is set to double its gas exports to the UK under plans to clamp down on rising living costs by weaning Britain off Russian energy.The Prime Minister has pledged that the new partnership to boost energy security, efficiency and affordability will cut prices for Britons and ensure the UK’s national supply can “never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime”.The initiative has an “immediate goal” of stabilising energy markets and reducing demand, while seeking to build long-term resilience by accelerating the shift to clean alternatives.This will involve promoting nuclear fuels as a “safe” and “reliable”...
US News and World Report
Qatar's Q3 Surplus Soars on Higher Oil and Gas Revenue
DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar posted a budget surplus of 30 billion riyals ($8.19 billion) for the third quarter of 2022, boosted by rocketing oil and gas revenues, the state news agency said on Tuesday, citing data from the finance ministry. The surplus in the same period in 2021 stood at...
CNBC
European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
US News and World Report
Russia Rejects Zelenskiy Call for Troop Pullout, Saying Ukraine Must Accept 'Realities'
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would involve a pullout of Russian troops, saying Kyiv needed to accept new territorial "realities". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said those realities included Russia's addition of four Ukrainian regions as its "new subjects" - annexations...
A major energy CEO just said that the market should prepare for ‘one or two years of extreme volatility’
Enel CEO Francesco Starace sees prolonged energy turmoil ahead. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended energy security worldwide, plunging many countries into an energy crisis that industry leaders fear will last years. Russia was among the world’s largest oil and natural gas suppliers before the war, but fraying tensions with...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
Russia-Ukraine war live: power emergency declared in Ukraine after mass Russian missile strike kills two and hits energy grid
Ukraine power operator reports more than 50% drop in energy consumption after large-scale Russian missile attack
US News and World Report
'Enough Is Enough': UK PM Announces Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast. The number of people arriving in...
Putin's vow to cut off Russian oil for G7 price-cap buyers is cracking, going by these 7 India-bound cargoes
About 5 million barrels of Russian oil are headed to India on Western-insured tankers, per the FT — which is only allowed if buyers stick to the $60 price cap.
US News and World Report
China Calls US 'Destroyer' of Global Trading System at WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) - China accused Washington on Wednesday of using subsidies to prop up national industries and refusing to abide by the rules of the World Trade Organization. China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang said in a speech that he was disappointed in the U.S. trading record, saying it had not lived up to President Joe Biden's inaugural pledge to lead "by the power of our example".
82K Ukrainians settle in the US
The United for Ukraine program allows Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. for two years.
US News and World Report
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
EU's gas price cap scheme could backfire, raise volatility -ECB
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Proposed European Union rules aimed at tempering natural gas price spikes may actually jeopardize financial stability and need to be redesigned, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a formal opinion.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 6, 2022
Natural gas is still trending lower, forming a descending channel on its hourly time frame but currently finding some support at the bottom. If this keeps losses in check, the commodity price could pull up to the Fib retracement levels marked below. The 38.2% Fib is around the mid-channel area...
