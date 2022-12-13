LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months. However, it has become too much for the city to handle. There are designated bike parking areas downtown, such as the parking lot that is located across from the Dogfish Inn at Gills Neck Rd. and Savannah Rd., but it often overflows or people choose to park closer to restaurants and stores.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO