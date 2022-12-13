Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Maryland witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshGrasonville, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Three Places to Christmas Shop in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
Ocean City Today
Progress looks stalled in OP vs. Janasek case
Two sides remain far apart on settlement amount as possible Jan. court looms. Negotiation over the settlement between Tom Janasek and the Ocean Pines Association continued last week as the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors convened in executive session with legal counsel to weigh the options. Janasek seeks to...
WBOC
Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer
OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
WBOC
Salisbury Receives Grant for Union Station Rehabilitation
SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station. Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
WBOC
Salisbury Named Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community
SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced on Wednesday that the city has been designated a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The Bicycle Friendly Community award recognizes communities with a commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights
The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
baltimorebrew.com
City Council lauds Marilyn Mosby for “eight years of distinguished service”
The federal charges against Baltimore’s top prosecutor go unmentioned as lawmakers approve a resolution introduced by the City Council president honoring his wife. Baltimore’s indicted State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was honored today by her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, and nine other members of the Council.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
WMDT.com
Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In
SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project
Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
WBOC
Scam Alerts In Cambridge
Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to Cambridge Police the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support the Cambridge Police.
WBOC
Flames From Lumberyard Fire In Talbot County Goes On For Hours
QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Flames tore through the Queen Anne operation all night, destroying at least one building. It will likely be a long road to recovery at the site of the lumber yard. The business lies on the border of Talbot County and Queen Anne, Md. The State Fire...
WBOC
Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided
SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
Home improvement company accused of charging thousands for uncompleted work
A Baltimore based home improvement company is accused of collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from consumers for work they never performed.
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools pays back $350k for Augusta Fells 'ghost students', more expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Public Schools is being forced by the state to return hundreds of thousands of dollars paid by taxpayers to educate students who were not in school. In March 2021, Project Baltimore first broke the story exposing a scheme to change grades and inflate enrollment...
WBOC
Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage
LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months. However, it has become too much for the city to handle. There are designated bike parking areas downtown, such as the parking lot that is located across from the Dogfish Inn at Gills Neck Rd. and Savannah Rd., but it often overflows or people choose to park closer to restaurants and stores.
Saving a piece of Baltimore's history
More than 100 opponents get their way as Baltimore commission denies church permit to demolish townhouses in Historic Mount Vernon.
WBOC
Salisbury Airport Runway Extension Still Underway, Completion Likely by 2025
SALISBURY, Md. - An extension of the Salisbury-Wicomico Regional Airport runway has been in the plans for years now. At Monday's Wicomico County Airport Commission meeting, officials updated progress on the extension. According to the county, work is taking place to acquire land near the airport that would be needed...
wypr.org
Baltimore County pays $3 million to resolve dispute with city over water bill
Baltimore County is paying $3 million out of pocket to Baltimore City to resolve a long-running tiff over unpaid water bills — a fraction of the $22 million Baltimore’s Department of Public Works billed the county in 2018 to recover years of undercharged water service. Per the resolution...
Comments / 0