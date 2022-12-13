ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ocean City Today

Progress looks stalled in OP vs. Janasek case

Two sides remain far apart on settlement amount as possible Jan. court looms. Negotiation over the settlement between Tom Janasek and the Ocean Pines Association continued last week as the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors convened in executive session with legal counsel to weigh the options. Janasek seeks to...
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Fewer Officers Could be on the Streets of Ocean City This Summer

OCEAN CITY, Md -- The Ocean City Police Department has seen a decline in seasonal applicants. Despite the challenges, OCPD says it's not time to hit the panic button. So far this year, only 35 people have applied for a seasonal position with OCPD as an officer or public safety aid. Last year, there was a total of 115 applicants.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Receives Grant for Union Station Rehabilitation

SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has received a $500,000 grant for the renovation and rehabilitation of Union Railway Station. Mayor Jake Day announced the grant today that the city of Salisbury and partners Evolution Craft Brewing Company have been designated to receive the $500,000 grant for the station located at 611 Railway Avenue.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Named Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community

SALISBURY, Md.-Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced on Wednesday that the city has been designated a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The Bicycle Friendly Community award recognizes communities with a commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, bike...
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City staff to recommend regulations for LED lights

The lights could soon be going down in the city as resort officials begin seriously looking at regulating previously unrestricted LED fixtures. Prompted largely by the glaringly intense lights that shine across the Sinepuxent Bay from the eight-story Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge, discussions have been going on for months about the city’s ability to regulate lighting.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Medical license suspend for owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In

SALISBURY, Md- The medical license of Walter Gieselle, owner of urgent care chain Your Doc’s In has been suspended and placed on probation following Gieselle pleading guilty to ethics violations. According to the Maryland Board of Physicians, Walter Gianelle pleaded guilty to “immoral and unprofessional conduct in the practice...
SALISBURY, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland man arrested, accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6

(WBFF) — A man from Chestertown, Md., has been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to court documents. Zachariah Sattler was arrested on December 13, 2022, in Chestertown, Md., according to the arrest warrant. Sattler is accused of wandering the halls...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WBOC

Scam Alerts In Cambridge

Cambridge has been experiencing some scammers. The scam has been sent in the mail as flyers. According to Cambridge Police the flyers are pretending to be the police department and asking homeowners to send checks in the mail to support the Cambridge Police.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBOC

Fate of the Black Eyed Susan Remains Undecided

SNOW HILL, Md. -- The Black Eyed Susan took up a good majority of a town council meeting in Snow Hill on Tuesday, December 13th. The boat has been a hot topic over the past several months and the council was expected to make a final decision. But, councilmember Regina...
SNOW HILL, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD

If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Downtown Lewes Struggle with Bike Parking Shortage

LEWES, Del. -- Officials in the City of Lewes are working to solve a bike parking shortage in the downtown area. The many bicycle and walking trails in Lewes have drawn an influx of people and bicycles to the town, especially during the spring and summer months. However, it has become too much for the city to handle. There are designated bike parking areas downtown, such as the parking lot that is located across from the Dogfish Inn at Gills Neck Rd. and Savannah Rd., but it often overflows or people choose to park closer to restaurants and stores.
LEWES, DE

