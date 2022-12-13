Arizona basketball teams facing ranked tests this week

Two weekend tests against ranked opponents for Arizona’s basketball teams highlight this week’s state schedule.

On Saturday, the UA men, ranked No. 9 with an 8-1 record, play host to No. 6 Tennessee (9-1). The following night in Dallas, the 20th-ranked UA women (7-1) take on No. 18 Baylor (7-2).

Tennessee moved up one spot after beating Eastern Kentucky and then-No. 13 Maryland last week. The game is the rematch from last year’s win in Knoxville by the Vols, who were ranked 19th and took down No. 6 Arizona 77-73, handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

Before facing Tennessee, Arizona will play host to Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

The UA-Baylor matchup brings together two recent powerhouse programs, with Arizona reaching the national title game two seasons ago and Baylor winning three NCAA titles, most recently in 2019.

Baylor’s somewhat low ranking is due largely to a pair of losses to then-No. 19 Maryland and then-No. 22 Michigan in late November. The Bears’ game against UA is part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, and is the schools’ first meeting since a Baylor win in 2019.

Arizona cruised to wins in its first seven games of the season before stubbing its toe Dec. 8 at home against Kansas, 70-55. On the strength of that win the Jayhawks (9-0) are ranked now for the first time since 2013. The Wildcats entertain Texas Southern on Wednesday at 7 p.m. prior to the Baylor trip.

Elsewhere around the state:

A game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend will take place Saturday at Grand Canyon when the Lopes (7-4) face Pepperdine (5-4). GCU is coming off consecutive losses to Loyola Marymount and North Texas. … Arizona State, which tipped off the week Monday night topping Creighton 73-71 in Las Vegas , will take on San Diego on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Tempe. … NAU (4-8) plays at Southern Utah at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Arizona State, which has dropped four of five to fall to 6-4 overall, has just one game set for this week, against Prairie View A&M Saturday at 2 p.m. … The GCU women (8-1) play host to Idaho Sunday at 2 p.m. and will have one more non-conference game before WAC play starts after Christmas.

