Nicollet County, MN

Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
knuj.net

UPDATE ON NEW AUBURN INCIDENT

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
NEW AUBURN, MN
kfgo.com

Southern Minnesota News

Man dies following standoff in Sibley County

A man died following a long standoff with law enforcement Wednesday at a residence in New Auburn. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at the 8200 block of 3rd St at about 1:30 p.m. Police say they were on the scene for more than ten...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KROC News

State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato man charged with felony domestic assault

Felony criminal charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of choking a woman. Jarell Jaray Graves, 34, is facing one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Mankato police responded on Dec 9 to a domestic incident. Police say...
MANKATO, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction

Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 14

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Considered ‘Pro Mass Shooter’ Faces Federal Charges

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man who allegedly stated that he is "pro mass shooting" is facing federal charges. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 20-year-old River William Smith of Savage is charged with possession of a machine gun and attempting to receive and possess destructive devices. According to court documents, the charges stem from an investigation that was launched in late September based on a tip from a concerned citizen reporting disturbing behavior.
SAVAGE, MN
hot967.fm

Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA

(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana in four baggies and a jar. He has yet to be charged.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid

A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
