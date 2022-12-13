Read full article on original website
New Auburn: Police fatally shot man after welfare check turned into standoff
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
UPDATE ON NEW AUBURN INCIDENT
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota
Man dies following standoff in Sibley County
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
Mankato man charged with felony domestic assault
Felony criminal charges have been filed against a Mankato man accused of choking a woman. Jarell Jaray Graves, 34, is facing one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Mankato police responded on Dec 9 to a domestic incident. Police say...
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Sibley County
MN man arrested by FBI after trying to purchase grenades, spoke of ‘mass shootings’
(KSTP) – Federal authorities have arrested and charged a Savage man who was allegedly collecting weaponry in anticipation of a battle to the death with police, court documents show. River William Smith, was taken into custody Wednesday during an FBI sting in which he allegedly tried to buy grenades....
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction
Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
ROAD RAGE INCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 14
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was called to a road rage type incident that occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a black Cadillac that was driving erratically while travelling westbound on Highway 14. It was reported that the driver flashed a handgun at another vehicle as it was passing by. The person who reported the incident was able to follow the Cadillac and give Nicollet County Dispatchers accurate information about the vehicle and its location. This information assisted the Nicollet County Deputies along with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy, and a New Ulm police officer in locating and identifying the driver of the Cadillac and obtaining his statement. A suspect has been identified. No other information will be released until formal charges have been filed.
Minnesota Man Considered ‘Pro Mass Shooter’ Faces Federal Charges
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man who allegedly stated that he is "pro mass shooting" is facing federal charges. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 20-year-old River William Smith of Savage is charged with possession of a machine gun and attempting to receive and possess destructive devices. According to court documents, the charges stem from an investigation that was launched in late September based on a tip from a concerned citizen reporting disturbing behavior.
Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA
(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana in four baggies and a jar. He has yet to be charged.
Hennepin Co. authorities searching for suspect they say set another man on fire
Manhunt continues after police in Brooklyn Center say a man set someone on fire earlier this month. The victim remains in critical condition.
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
