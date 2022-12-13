ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night. Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out

Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Lottery announces November transfer to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its November transfer to the state for $12,849,707.47. This brings the Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $50,718,856.81. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Focus on God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS

The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Would-be Mississippi lawyers get 4th shot at passing bar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, the Mississippi Supreme Court gave would-be lawyers a fourth shot at passing the state bar exam. The catch: Four strikes, and a potential practitioner of the law would be ineligible for any future plate appearances. The Court revised the rules governing admission to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
TOOMSUBA, MS

