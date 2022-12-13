Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
Hayley Williams Resonates With Billie Eilish’s Career Except for THIS Part
Hayley Williams is a part of most people in today's generation's lives during their childhood years as she became the frontwoman of Paramore at an early age. More recently, the singer discussed how she could relate to Billie Eilish as both of them almost had the same trajectory in their respective careers in the industry.
'Beauty and The Beast Live!': HER Rocked With Glass Stained Electric Guitar [WATCH]
The greatest tale of all time, "Beauty and The Beast," gets a modern retelling for its 30th celebration this year. From the on-point casting and modernized interpretation of the songs up to the extravagant spectacle and set design, "Beauty and The Beast," exceeded the expectations of fans worldwide. One of...
Stephen Boss Dead: Ellen DeGeneres Devastated After Losing 'Sidekick' tWitch
Ellen DeGeneres shared her heartbreak after the death of her sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. tWitch left the industry heartbroken after his sudden, untimely passing. Among the colleagues who paid tribute to him, DeGeneres offered one of the most emotional messages as the host recalled the time she spent with the dancer.
Bad Bunny Makes History! Highest Grossing Tour in 2022, Capped Over $435 Million
Bad Bunny is definitely one of the artists to look out for in 2023. The Puerto Rican artist just wrapped up this year by setting a record; his 81 shows brought in over $435 million. The "Me Porto Bonito" singer embarked on "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" in February, which...
PnB Rock Posthumous Collab with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Needed That" [LISTEN]
Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Me vs. Myself" houses a rare gem-a PnB Rock collab entitled "Needed That." The posthumous appearance comes months after the rapper's untimely death back in September, which has left many feeling quite nostalgic and sad. "Pnb Rock was my favorite artist since I was 16. I'm...
Perry Farrell Recalls Making the Hard Decision to Replace Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction 2022 Tour
Last month, Jane's Addiction along with their collaborators, Smashing Pumpkins, concluded their tour at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles. Many fans were happy to see the two bands perform, but there was one member missing, Dave Navarro. More recently, Perry Farrell spoke to Alternative Press to share the pressure and...
SZA, Phoebe Bridgers: Singer Reveals ‘Ghost in the Machine’ Collab All Began With a DM
Many fans were surprised when SZA revealed the official tracklist of her album "S.O.S." a few weeks ago, as a familiar name was spotted as one of the collaborators. More recently, Phoebe Bridgers discussed how their song came together in an instant. According to Billboard, the R&B star and the...
Dino Danelli Dead: Hall of Fame Drummer's Legacy Lives on as Artists Pay Tribute
Dino Danelli is best known for being the drummer for the 1960s rock band The Rascals, but by all accounts, he is one of the most underrated drummers in rock music history. His untimely death, which was announced by his fellow bandmates through social media has sent shock waves to the rock music community, devastating many.
Dino Danelli 'The Rascals' Drummer Cause of Death: Numerous Health Problems Since 2018
Dino Danelli, The Rascals drummer, passed away at 78 years old very recently. In a lengthy Facebook post, Dino Danelli's spokesperson, Joe Russo, who is also the band's archivist and historian, revealed a lengthy statement that the iconic musician has died. "I will attempt to inform you of the circumstances...
Rosalia, Cardi B Collab for 'Despecha' Remix Confirmed; Fans Have Mixed Reactions [Listen]
Rosalia announced that one of her crowd-favorite songs, "Despecha" will be receiving a remix treatment, with a twist, which left fans scrambling and guessing who the Latina singer will feature. A day before the release of the remix version of her Latin Airplay chart-topping song, Rosalia tweeted, enthusiastically, "MOTOMAMI$$$ MAÑANA...
Bad Bunny Free Concert in Mexico: President Urges Singer To Hold One After Ticket Fiasco
Would a free concert suffice Mexican Bad Bunny fans?. Following a controversial concert of Bad Bunny in Mexico last weekend, the Mexican Government has been swift in resolving the ruckus that took place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. NME reported that hundreds of Bad Bunny fans were turned away...
