Hayley Williams Resonates With Billie Eilish’s Career Except for THIS Part

Hayley Williams is a part of most people in today's generation's lives during their childhood years as she became the frontwoman of Paramore at an early age. More recently, the singer discussed how she could relate to Billie Eilish as both of them almost had the same trajectory in their respective careers in the industry.
'Beauty and The Beast Live!': HER Rocked With Glass Stained Electric Guitar [WATCH]

The greatest tale of all time, "Beauty and The Beast," gets a modern retelling for its 30th celebration this year. From the on-point casting and modernized interpretation of the songs up to the extravagant spectacle and set design, "Beauty and The Beast," exceeded the expectations of fans worldwide. One of...
PnB Rock Posthumous Collab with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Needed That" [LISTEN]

Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Me vs. Myself" houses a rare gem-a PnB Rock collab entitled "Needed That." The posthumous appearance comes months after the rapper's untimely death back in September, which has left many feeling quite nostalgic and sad. "Pnb Rock was my favorite artist since I was 16. I'm...
Dino Danelli Dead: Hall of Fame Drummer's Legacy Lives on as Artists Pay Tribute

Dino Danelli is best known for being the drummer for the 1960s rock band The Rascals, but by all accounts, he is one of the most underrated drummers in rock music history. His untimely death, which was announced by his fellow bandmates through social media has sent shock waves to the rock music community, devastating many.
Dino Danelli 'The Rascals' Drummer Cause of Death: Numerous Health Problems Since 2018

Dino Danelli, The Rascals drummer, passed away at 78 years old very recently. In a lengthy Facebook post, Dino Danelli's spokesperson, Joe Russo, who is also the band's archivist and historian, revealed a lengthy statement that the iconic musician has died. "I will attempt to inform you of the circumstances...

