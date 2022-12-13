A raise for Uber drivers that was supposed to kick in next week has stalled after a New York judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Taxi and Limousine Commission's plan. Uber sued on Friday, claiming in court documents that the raise would force the company to pay their drivers an additional $21 million to $23 million per month. The company argued that increasing ride-hail driver pay would require a 10% fair increase, which would be detrimental to business.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO