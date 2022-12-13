ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCCI.com

Dating apps being used in Iowa to cut down on STI cases

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both nationally and locally. The Linn County Public Health Department is using dating apps, among other methods, to try and limit spread, KCRG reports. “Every case of gonorrhea, every case of syphilis, every case of HIV, we...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

University Of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Announces Visitor Restrictions, Screenings

(Iowa City) The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has new visitor screenings and restrictions. The hospital made the changes yesterday due to rising RSV, COVID, and flu cases. Changes for visitors include wearing a face mask at all times, being screened for symptoms upon arrival, and more. There are also changes for patients. The changes can be found on the hospital’s website.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Is It Really Illegal To Remove Your Mattress Tag In Iowa?

When you're growing up sometimes you hear or see things that you believe to be true until you grow up. When I was a young kid, I used to think that when TV was in black and white, the world was black and white too. I remember asking my parents when I was a kid "what was it like when you finally got to see colors?" They couldn't help but just laugh and roll their eyes.
IOWA STATE
espnquadcities.com

How Much Do You Have To Make In Iowa To Be Middle Class?

The "middle class" is referred to a lot in politics, and other forms of media. Are you part of the middle class? How do we know we are part of the middle class?. A study from Pew Research Center looked at every state and what it takes to be "middle class."
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

More Iowa Schools Are Reporting Students Out Sick

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing more students out of school with flu symptoms. The Iowa Department of Human Services says 54 schools are reporting at least 10% of its students are out with illnesses - that's 15 more schools than last week. Iowa schools report student absences on...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Mom Pleads Guilty To Charges Related to January 6th

A mother and son from Iowa sat in a courtroom in Washington D.C. this week, facing charges related to the January 6th riot. Just minutes before their trial was set to start, this mom said 'enough'. KCRG reports that 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines decided at the last minute...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials

An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday. Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Governor bans TikTok from state-owned devices

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is banning TikTok from all state-owned devices and prohibiting state agencies from subscribing to or owning a TikTok account. The social media app owned by the Chinese company ByteDance has come under criticism for collecting its users’ personal information and potentially trying to manipulate them.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

