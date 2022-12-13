Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
These are Time Out Singapore's favourite cocktails for the festive season
Whether you’re hosting the party of the year or an intimate get-together, these merry little tipples will have everyone feeling the festive cheer in no time. Pleasant to the eye and utterly delicious, these fuss-free Christmas cocktails come in many forms – think refreshing spritzers, spiked toddies, spirit-forward martinis, and many more. The best part? These recipes are so easy to make with the use of Schweppes.
Time Out Global
Croatian actor Zlatko Burić wins European Oscar
Ruben Östlund’s satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness swept the board at the European Film Awards, with Croatian Zlatko Burić taking the prize for Best Actor. Headed by Istria-based writer and producer Mike Downey, the European Film Academy has been staging its annual gala since 1988, its awards considered the European Oscar.
Time Out Global
Two historic London cab shelters have been added to the National Heritage List
In London, we have loads of really cool and quirky buildings that offer up slice after slice of our rich history. If you’ve spotted little emerald green huts around the city and wondered what they’re for, they’re actually historic cabmen’s shelters. To solidify them as a part of the capital's furniture, two more cabmen’s shelters have just been added to the National Heritage list by Historic England, meaning they now have protected status.
Time Out Global
Revealed: the best city destinations of 2022
When it comes to ranking the best city destinations in the world, there are no right answers. It depends who you are, what you like and what you’re looking to get out of a city. We, for instance, have our own ranking of the best cities in the world, which is based on a huge range of factors for both visitors and residents.
Time Out Global
Why London’s ingredient of the year is yuzu
This year was a strong one for food trends. Spicy margs. Posh butter. Trendy hot honey for £7. ‘Spagliato’. You know the drill. But which humble food item stands out above it all as the ingredient of 2022? And no, the answer is not the lettuce that outlived a prime minister, you jokers.
Time Out Global
Whitehall’s historic Old War Office is being transformed into a swanky food hall
The historic Old War Office in Whitehall is being converted into a fancy new food hall. It will open in 2023 as The OWO (see what they did there?), with nine restaurants and three bars. It’s pretty much guaranteed to be swanky AF, as it’s being run by the people behind the swish hotel chain Raffles.
Comments / 0