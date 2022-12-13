BitGo, the entity which has, in the past, successfully stood by and held up the custody for AVAX C-chain, along with the assets created on the Avalanche chain, has now taken the initiative of delivering the very first and the sole Avalanche staking solution, from qualified custody. Further to all of this, the entity has also been effectively instrumental in working on and improving all matters related to the client’s connectivity with the DeFi ecosystem. Now, and in the present scenario, BitGo is in the position of providing a safe and easy AVAX staking solution. This concerns institutional and enterprise partners.

1 DAY AGO