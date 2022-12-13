Read full article on original website
Ren DAO to plan on minting new funding tokens
Ren DAO, at present, is deliberating on whether to go in for the minting of fresh funding tokens following the collapse of Alameda. According to their belief and understanding, with the aid of these minted tokens, the Ren Foundation can then duly take advantage of the situation and arrive at a position wherein it can then successfully accrue a required funding amount for itself in matters related to the future development and upkeep of the project.
BitGo delivers 1st Avalanche staking solution from reputed custody
BitGo, the entity which has, in the past, successfully stood by and held up the custody for AVAX C-chain, along with the assets created on the Avalanche chain, has now taken the initiative of delivering the very first and the sole Avalanche staking solution, from qualified custody. Further to all of this, the entity has also been effectively instrumental in working on and improving all matters related to the client’s connectivity with the DeFi ecosystem. Now, and in the present scenario, BitGo is in the position of providing a safe and easy AVAX staking solution. This concerns institutional and enterprise partners.
Trust Wallet integrates with THORChain to support cross-chain swaps
Trust Wallet was thrilled to announce its integration with THORChain, enabling in-app cross-chain swaps with zero service charges. Users can enjoy cross-chain swaps with ETH, BTC, BUSD Bep 2, and BNB Bep 2 right into the Trust Wallet mobile app. However, this feature is only available on Android devices, whereas information about iOS support awaits to come soon. One can perform different types of swaps in the Trust Wallet App: CrossSwaps, 1inch swaps, and THORChain swaps.
Buying the SmarterWorx presale is similar to finding gems like Shiba Inu or Solana early
As many successful crypto projects have demonstrated, investing in promising blockchain innovations can potentially lead to significant gains. It can give investors a valuable opportunity to grow their wealth and achieve financial goals. One such crypto project is SmarterWorx, which has a robust roadmap to positively impact the entire crypto...
Solana tumbles 50% over the last month: Will SOL regain $30?
Solana is a fast, scalable dApps and trading platform which can process up to 60K transactions per second. At the time of writing this analysis, SOL/USD has plunged 50% from its support of $30 after the FTX liquidity crisis. Now, it is trading around $14.19, forming support in the lower Bollinger Bands.
BNB hits the support of $250! Will it correct further?
Binance has been at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency transformation since its emergence in the top cryptocurrencies. Leaving aside the prospects and fundamentals of this crypto, we can find a growing crypto and payments market even without the leading players. As BNB is involved in payments, crypto trading, smart...
Oryen Network multiplies market cap by 3X during presale even though TRON and USDD are under pressure
TRON (TRX) and USDD. A decentralized, open-source network called TRON aims to give millions of users access to various financing options. It offers various earning and trading options with proof-of-stake smart contract capabilities to support a new generation of cryptocurrency use cases. TRON uses its native coin, $TRX, for various purposes, including paying network fees and rewarding block creators.
Will Kusama (KSM) help to expand Polkadot?
Kusama offers a public pre-production environment before releasing Polkadot projects on the network. It works as a sandbox for the developers and offers different facilities for testing before finalizing the design for Polkadot projects. KSM is a native coin of this network used to pay gas fees. At the time of writing this analysis, the KSM price is trading around $25.8.
ADA price analysis: Cardano is continuing the downtrend
Cardano is a strong competitor of Ethereum with more flexibility, sustainability, and scalability for running smart contracts for decentralized finance apps, gaming, tokens, and more. At the time of writing this post, ADA/USD is trading around $0.3, which broke the previous support level of $0.45, and is now forming a...
Coinbase launches new asset recovery tool for ERC-20 tokens
Coinbase takes the lead in the industry by becoming the first-ever crypto company to begin rolling out a new tool that helps users to recover up to 4,000 unsupported ERC-20 tokens. The move is indeed helpful, as tokens are often sent by mistake. It is difficult to recover those tokens due to their unsupported nature on the network.
ASIC commences penalty against 22-359MR Finder Wallet
ASIC has filed a lawsuit against Finder Wallet after it is found offering unlicensed products to its customers. Other allegations surrounding Finder Wallet are that the platform has breached the conduct of disclosing the risk involved and did not comply with DDO about crypto-asset products. Finder Wallet asked its customers...
The ApeCoin market goes live on Pendle
As of this very moment, the ApeCoin market is positioned live on the Pendle. Due to this, from here on, the $APE becomes available at a massive discount, amounting to a full 50%. In turn, one can farm the $APE pool rewards at a good 387% APY, or maybe just that much more.
Animoca Brands announces its NFT collection Mocaverse to empower the Web3 sphere
Animoca Brands made a formal announcement of its NFT collection Mocaverse. Mocaverse has 8,888 NFTs. Each NFT is known as Mocas, belonging to a tribe. Each of the Mocas belongs to any of the five tribes: Builders, Dreamers, Angels, Neo-Capitalists, and Connectors. Furthermore, the owners of Mocas will enjoy several advantages, like playing together and learning together. Furthermore, Mocaverse has been made to strengthen the relationship between the partners, portfolios, and the cross-collaborations of Animoca Brands.
