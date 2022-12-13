Read full article on original website
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
Clay man arrested for selling Suboxone
The Webster County Sheriff's Office arrested Jordan Wright, 31, of Clay, on Thursday at the Webster County Court House in Dixon.
WSMV
Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating
CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
KFVS12
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man wanted in Williamson County death investigation arrested
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man who is a subject of interest in a death investigation was arrested on Dec. 13. Thurman L. Wade was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the case for aggravated battery/great bodily harm after a search by investigators and other law enforcement partners.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother
PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
westkentuckystar.com
Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg
A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
wpsdlocal6.com
Current Obion County Courthouse employee indicted in October, accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from school baseball club
TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court
CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug trafficking charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County early Monday morning sent a Paducah man to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Sheehan Bridge Road at about 1:30, and said a search uncovered a quarter pound of crystal meth, adderall pills, clonazepam pills, marijuana, and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
KFVS12
Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister
Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph
HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
