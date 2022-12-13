ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
WSMV

Masked suspects break into Trigg Co. homes, police investigating

CERULEAN, KY. (WSMV) - Officers with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several thief suspects. According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were broken into Wednesday night in Cerulean, Kentucky. Several firearms were reportedly stolen during the break-ins. The suspects were caught on camera and their photos...
CERULEAN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four charged with trying to use counterfeit money in Murray

MURRAY, KY — Four men from Florida were arrested in Murray, Kentucky, after police say they tried to use counterfeit money at a local business. The Murray Police Department says officers began investigating around 12:20 p.m. Thursday after a local business reported the alleged attempt to pay with fake bills. Police say the caller gave them a description of the people and the vehicle they were traveling in.
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to three people arrested on Thursday afternoon, December 15. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of William Street. Police say when the vehicle was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police looking for new leads in 1995 murder of Paducah mother

PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward. On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Stolen motorcycle recovered during drug raid in Pryorsburg

A stolen motorcycle was recovered on Tuesday during a drug raid on a home off KY 1748 in the Pryorsburg area of Graves County. Graves County Sheriff's deputies had been investigating drug activity and a connection to stolen vehicles when they served a search warrant on the home of 26-year-old Daniel Crump just after Noon on Tuesday.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trigg sheriff, jailer and fiscal court being sued in federal court

CADIZ, Ky. — A woman arrested this past January for burglarizing the home of Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is suing the sheriff, Trigg County Jailer James Hughes and the Trigg County Fiscal Court, which oversees the Trigg County Sheriff’s Department and all Trigg County Jail operations. Cadiz...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A traffic stop in McCracken County early Monday morning sent a Paducah man to jail on drug charges. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Sheehan Bridge Road at about 1:30, and said a search uncovered a quarter pound of crystal meth, adderall pills, clonazepam pills, marijuana, and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth

A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Police: 2 arrested in Carbondale after fight, shots fired

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after police saw a fight break out as a bar was closing. Travis L. Wooley, 36, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CARBONDALE, IL
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Faces Charges for Pointing Gun at Sister

Warrants were obtained for a Union City man, after he allegedly pulled a gun on his sister. Union City police reports said charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, along with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, were issued for 34 year old Donell Curtis Reid of North Division Street.
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Man arrested after police chase reaching more than 110 mph

HARDIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Salem, Ky. man faces attempted murder of a peace officer charges after police say he led them on a chase reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Ky. faces two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, aggregrated...
SALEM, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy